Kia Syros: What's special about the new ‘species of SUV’? Check out key highlights

Kia Motors has officially introduced the Kia Syros in India, marking its entry as the fifth SUV in the company’s portfolio. Termed as ‘a new species of SUV,’ the Syros targets a younger audience. Here are the five key highlights that set the SUV apart:

1 Design The Kia Syros debuts the company’s Design 2.0 philosophy for India, first seen on the globally acclaimed Kia EV9. While its dimensions are similar to the Kia Sonet, the Syros stands out with striking design elements like its vertical LED DRLs and a chunky front bumper. It gets an RV-like flat roofline with flush door handles and 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. This distinctive design gives the Syros a rugged yet premium appeal.

2 Features Kia has equipped the Syros with an array of features borrowed from the higher-segment Seltos ensuring a luxurious experience for its buyers. There is a large 30-inch Trinity panoramic dual-screen setup combining a touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and a digital driver’s display. All the seats have ventilation features with a sliding and reclining ability for added comfort. There is also a panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, twin USB-C ports and a 360-degree parking camera on offer. Other convenience features include push-button start/stop and front parking sensors.

3 Safety The Syros is equipped with Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and it offers 16 adaptive features including lane keep assist improving driver confidence and safety. Additionally, the SUV comes with safety features like hill-start assist and electronic stability control. The SUV comes with six airbags as standard, positioning the Syros as one of the safest options in its segment.

5 Competitiors The Kia Syros has been uniquely positioned between the Sonet and the Seltos creating a niche of its own. It targets buyers who seek higher trims of compact SUVs like the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon and Hyundai Venue or entry-level trims of compact SUVs such as the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta and the Honda Elevate.

