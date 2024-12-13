Kia Syros SUV latest teaser video reveals new features

Kia has teased yet another video of its upcoming SUV Syros ahead of its official launch in India. The latest teaser video has revealed a few more details and new features of the Syros SUV before it makes debut on December 19. Kia will introduce the Syros as its third in the sub- ₹20 lakh SUV after the Seltos and Sonet . The Syros is likely to be positioned between the two flagship SUVs and create a new segment altogether.

The latest Kia Syros teaser video shows the SUV for the first time in what would be its exterior colour theme. The light blue shade on the SUV will be contrasted by the black wheel arches and roof rails besides other design elements. The teaser video also shows that the SUV will barely have any chrome garnish, a feature common among cars sold in India.

Kia Syros SUV: New features revealed

Among the new features that the latest teaser video reveals is the flush-fitting door handles of the Syros SUV. The video also shows the vertical LED headlamps with DRLs at the front, the unique boxy design and the window line of the SUV, squared wheel arches and the LED taillights mounted around the rear windshield in L shape.

Earlier teaser videos and images of the Kia Syros had revealed that the SUV will come with panoramic sunroof, dual-screen setup, wireless charger and a new steering wheel. Other features that are expected in the Syros SUV are automatic climate control, ventilated seats, ISOFIX child seat mounts, a dual-screen setup with a touchscreen infotainment system and a digital driver's display. The infotainment system will support wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Kia Syros SUV: Engine, transmission expected

Under the hood, the Kia Syros is likely to be powered by a 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine that can generate 118 bhp of power and a peak torque output of 172 Nm. The engine could come mated to a 6-speed manual transmission or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Kia may also offer a 1.5-litre diesel engine that can churn out 116 bhp of power and 250 Nm of peak torque.

