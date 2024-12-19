Live Kia Syros SUV Global Unveil Updates: Design, Specifications, Images, Specs

Kia Syros unveil live: Where will the Syros sit in the Kia's lineup? The Syros will be positioned between the Sonet and the Seltos in Kia's lineup. Because the vehicle has not yet been unveiled, we do not know the dimensions and how much space the new sub-4 metre compact SUV will offer.

Kia Syros unveil live: Your quick recap Kia Syros will be unveiled at an event in Delhi and Team HT Auto is at ground zero to bring you the very latest. Syros is an SUV which will be positioned between Sonet and Seltos, and draws design inspiration from the EV9. It will be more premium than Sonet while packing in both petrol and diesel engine options.

Kia Syros unveil live: What does the name ‘Syros’ mean? Did you know that the name ‘Seltos’ is inspired from Greek mythology where the son of Hercules and Celtine was called Celtos? Or that the name ‘Sonet’ is a reference to sonnet which is what a particular 14-line poem is referred to as. So what does Syros mean? Well, Kia Syros name is once again a throwback to Greece and is also the name of a hilly island in the Aegean Sea. The name is derived from ancient Phoenician words ‘sour’ or ‘osoura’ which mean ‘rocky’. Well, Kia would be hoping the Syros unveil and its eventual price launch will make the going for rivals rocky.

Kia Syros unveil live: What is the design like Kia Syros will be the company’s first car to be based on its Design 2.0 philosophy under its Kia 2.0 strategy. It can be gauged from the numerous teaser images released so far that the Kia Syros will sport an exterior design language that is inspired from the EV9. Is there a hint of an RV-ish cue too? Perhaps. But vertical LED DRLs, chunky front bumper and wrap-around L-shaped LED taillights are confirmed from the teasers already. Teaser images of Kia Syros have so far revealed that the model will have a squarish profile with L-shaped LED tailights.

Kia Syros unveil live: Will Sonet sales get hit? Syros will eventually be launched as a more premium offering than Sonet. But does that mean Sonet's fortunes may be impacted. The model has been a solid perfomer for the Koreans in India desptite the mile-long list of rivals it has to compete against. First launched in September of 2020, Kia sold 4.50 lakh units of Sonet till end of August this year. Of this, 3.57 lakh units were sold in the domestic Indian market while the rest were exported.

Kia Syros unveil live: Categorisation of SUVs in India Everybody seems to want an SUV. Everybody seems to want to sell an SUV. There is no universally-accepted definition of an SUV but traditionally, any vehicle with off-road capabilities - usually with a body-on-frame design - was termed an SUV. Not anymore and not in India anyway. In our country, cars from an S-Presso, Magnite, Kiger, Fronx, Exter, Punch and even the bigger Brezza, Venue, Sonet, Creta, Grand Vitara, Seltos and Hector - among many, many others - are referred to as SUVs. Now you can have micro SUVs, crossover SUVs, sub-compact SUVs, compact SUVs, mid-size SUVs etc. While rugged SUVs still claim to be the most authentic manifestation of the body style, no particular design language can claim patent on the term.

Kia Syros unveil live: What features can be expected? Kia appears determined to play the SUV game stronger still. The Syros is likely to create a segment of its own while banking on its SUV body type to strike a chord with Indians. Expect it to be more premium, especially in the cabin, than the Sonet which is a fairly well-kitted car in its own right. Expect a dual-screen setup with a touchscreen infotainment system and a digital driver's display, ventilated front seats, panoramic sunroof and 360-degree camera. But while even these premium features have become fairly common in mass-market vehicles, the Syros could pack in ADAS or Advanced Driver Assistance System.

Kia Syros unveil live: What’s cooking, Kia? Kia has taken big strides since making its India debut back in 2019. It is still one of the newest car brands in the country and despite the Covid years, the Koreans have emerged as one of the leading players in the Indian passenger vehicle space. The company has its manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh from where it rolled out its first-ever India model – Seltos. This was followed by the launch of Carnival, Sonet and EV6 premium electric car. The Carnival was taken off shelves only to be brought back earlier this year in a single, fully-loaded version. But while Carnival and EV6 aren’t number grabbers in terms of sales, the Sonet and Seltos have both fared strong despite fierce competition in the sub-compact and mid-size SUV spaces, respectively.