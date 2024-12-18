Kia Syros set to make its global debut tomorrow. Here's what it is expected to get

Kia India is all set to expand its product portfolio with yet another SUV, Syros. The Kia Syros will make its global debut tomorrow (December 19). Interestingly, the Syros will be quite unique, not just in terms of design but its positioning as well. The Syros will be the fifth SUV in the company’s lineup in India. Kia India terms the Syros as ‘a new species of SUV’. Here’s what we know so far about the Kia Syros.

1 Kia Syros: Design The Syros will be the first India-made SUV by Kia to feature the company’s Design 2.0 philosophy under its Kia 2.0 strategy. The Kia Syros will feature a unique shape that is unlike any other SUV in the market currently. At the front, the Kia Syros’ is very much inspired by the EV9 which was launched earlier in the year. The teasers have revealed that the Syros will have an RV-inspired design like the Carens, while still retaining SUV characteristics. The Syros will also feature vertical LED DRLs along with a chunky front bumper and a butch face, making it look different from other Kia models in India. At the rear, the SUV will come with wrap-around L-shaped LED taillights which are mounted high and connected to the roofline.

2 Kia Syros: Specs The Kia Syros will make use of the same engines as present in the Kia Sonet. As per the recent brochure leakes, the engine options include a 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine which produces 118 bhp of maximum power and 172 Nm of peak torque output and a 1.5-litre diesel engine tuned for 116 bhp of maximum power and 250 Nm of peak torque. Gearbox options for these engines will include a 6-speed manual transmission, a 6-speed torque converter automatic or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. It is also likely that a 6-speed iMT gearbox will also be offered.

3 Kia Syros: Features The Syros is expected to feature a dual-screen setup with a touchscreen infotainment system and a digital driver's display. The infotainment system further likely to get wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support. Additionally, the SUV might also feature ventilated seats and ISOFIX child seat mounts. There is a possibility that Syros might also get an Advanced Driver Assistance System and connected car technology. Other key features of the Syros will include a push button to start/stop the engine, a 360-degree parking camera, a wireless charger, twin USB C ports and a panoramic sunroof. There will be terrain modes and ambient lights on offer as well.

