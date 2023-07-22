Kia Seltos facelift launched with ADAS: Top 5 most affordable cars with ADAS

Kia India launched the much-awaited facelifted version of the Seltos in the Indian market. The updated SUV comes with mechanical changes, cosmetic changes as well as feature additions. The biggest feature that has been added to the SUV is the suite of Advanced Driver Aids System. Here are the most affordable cars that come with ADAS in the Indian market.

Honda City

When Honda updated the fifth generation of City, they added the Advanced Driver Aids system to it. It is currently the most affordable car to come with ADAS. The base variant of the City is priced at ₹11.57 lakh ex-showroom and the ADAS features are offered from the V variant which is priced at ₹12.45 lakh ex-showroom.

Hyundai Verna

Hyundai just launched the new generation of the Verna in the Indian market. The sedan has been revamped completely throughout the exterior as well as the interior. Hyundai also added ADAS but it is available from the SX(O) variant. It is priced at 14.66 lakh ex-showroom.

MG Astor

The Astor is the ICE-powered version of the MG ZS EV. It starts at ₹10.82 lakh but the version on which ADAS features are offered is the top-end Savvy variant. It starts at ₹17 lakh ex-showroom.

Honda City e:HEV

Honda City is the only sedan in the Indian market that is offered with a hybrid powertrain in the Indian market. It is available only in two variants and Honda offers ADAS as standard with the City Hybrid. It starts at ₹18.89 lakh ex-showroom.

Kia Seltos

The recently updated Seltos features 17 Autonomous ADAS features. The pricing starts at ₹10.89 lakh ex-showroom but Kia is offering ADAS only on the X Line of the Seltos which starts at ₹20 lakh ex-showroom.

