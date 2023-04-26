HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Kia India Crosses The 2 Lakh Exports Milestone. This Suv Is Most Popular Overseas

Kia India crosses 2 lakh exports milestone with this SUV most popular overseas

Kia India has registered a new milestone as the company exported over two lakh units from its India plant. The South Korean automaker announced that it hit the two lakh exports milestone in under four years since commencing operations in late 2019. The automaker also revealed that the Kia Seltos, its maiden product for India, was its most exported Utility Vehicle (UV) from the country.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 Apr 2023, 13:00 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The Kia Seltos is the automaker's most exported offering from India
The Kia Seltos is the automaker's most exported offering from India
The Kia Seltos is the automaker's most exported offering from India
The Kia Seltos is the automaker's most exported offering from India

Kia India exported 135,885 units of the Seltos SUV from its manufacturing facility in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, contributing 68 per cent to the overall exports. In fact, the Kia Seltos has contributed 53 per cent to the overall domestic sales for the automaker. Meanwhile, the Kia Sonet contributed 54,406 units to exports, while the Kia Carens contributed 8,230 units to exports since their respective arrival.

Also Read : Kia India bullish on long-term growth potential of utility vehicle segment

Kia India exports the Seltos, Sonet and Carens to 95 countries worldwide
Kia India exports the Seltos, Sonet and Carens to 95 countries worldwide
Kia India exports the Seltos, Sonet and Carens to 95 countries worldwide
Kia India exports the Seltos, Sonet and Carens to 95 countries worldwide

Speaking on the strong exports performance, Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales & Business Officer, Kia India said, “We are proud to showcase the manufacturing prowess of our next-gen Anantapur facility to the world by making, innovating, and investing in India and contributing to Government's vision. This also showcases how India, as a manufacturing hub, is ready to cater to the growing demand for SUVs globally. Kia Seltos has always been a best-selling product innovation and continues to maintain its winning reputation even in its 4th year. We are thankful to all the customers who have loved our products in Indian and global markets. This milestone will further inspire us to innovate and lead the trends in the automotive industry while keeping our customers at the heart of everything we do."

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Kia Carnival 2023 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kia Carnival 2023
₹35 - 39 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Kia Sportage (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kia Sportage
Prices are currently unavailable
View Details
Kia Sorento (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kia Sorento
₹25 - 30 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
₹9.95 - 18.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
₹6.79 - 13.55 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Kia Seltos Facelift (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kia Seltos Facelift
₹11 - 19 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

Kia India exports to over 95 countries including the Middle East, Africa, Central & South America, Mexico, and the Asia Pacific. The automaker’s highest-ever monthly exports stood at 9,462 units in December 2022. With respect to quarter-on-quarter exports, Kia reported an impressive 22 per cent growth in Q4 FY2023 (January - March) with a sales growth of 44 per cent. The Kia Seltos was the highest exported UV in India from the maker with a 28 per cent share (10,295 units) in Q1 CY2023 (January - March). Kia held a 7.4 per cent market share at the end of FY2022-23.

First Published Date: 26 Apr 2023, 13:00 PM IST
TAGS: Kia Kia India Kia exports car exports Kia Seltos Kia Carens Kia Sonet
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 315 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
75% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 329 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 789 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city