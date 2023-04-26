Kia India crosses 2 lakh exports milestone with this SUV most popular overseas

Kia India has registered a new milestone as the company exported over two lakh units from its India plant. The South Korean automaker announced that it hit the two lakh exports milestone in under four years since commencing operations in late 2019. The automaker also revealed that the Kia Seltos , its maiden product for India, was its most exported Utility Vehicle (UV) from the country.

Kia India exported 135,885 units of the Seltos SUV from its manufacturing facility in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, contributing 68 per cent to the overall exports. In fact, the Kia Seltos has contributed 53 per cent to the overall domestic sales for the automaker. Meanwhile, the Kia Sonet contributed 54,406 units to exports, while the Kia Carens contributed 8,230 units to exports since their respective arrival.

Kia India exports the Seltos, Sonet and Carens to 95 countries worldwide

Speaking on the strong exports performance, Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales & Business Officer, Kia India said, “We are proud to showcase the manufacturing prowess of our next-gen Anantapur facility to the world by making, innovating, and investing in India and contributing to Government's vision. This also showcases how India, as a manufacturing hub, is ready to cater to the growing demand for SUVs globally. Kia Seltos has always been a best-selling product innovation and continues to maintain its winning reputation even in its 4th year. We are thankful to all the customers who have loved our products in Indian and global markets. This milestone will further inspire us to innovate and lead the trends in the automotive industry while keeping our customers at the heart of everything we do."

Kia India exports to over 95 countries including the Middle East, Africa, Central & South America, Mexico, and the Asia Pacific. The automaker’s highest-ever monthly exports stood at 9,462 units in December 2022. With respect to quarter-on-quarter exports, Kia reported an impressive 22 per cent growth in Q4 FY2023 (January - March) with a sales growth of 44 per cent. The Kia Seltos was the highest exported UV in India from the maker with a 28 per cent share (10,295 units) in Q1 CY2023 (January - March). Kia held a 7.4 per cent market share at the end of FY2022-23.

