Jeep India launches Compass Trailhawk, available at ₹30.72 lakh
Jeep India has launched the all-new Jeep Compass Trailhawk at a price tag of ₹30.72 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV comes as an off-road-focused version of the Jeep Compass. As Jeep India claims, the Compass Trailhawk has been fine-tuned to provide the best blend of on-road and off-road ride comfort and handling.
Similar CarsFind More Cars
(Also Read: ‘Not happy with the volumes in India’: Jeep CEO)
Based on the standard Jeep Compass, the Trailhawk variant gets some distinctive styling elements and features. This SUV comes with sleek LED headlamps and a revised front grille. It gets anti-glare graphics on the bonnet making it distinctive. The SUV also gets a completely blacked-out front bumper with a chunky silver-coloured bash plate, black alloy wheels and black plastic claddings on wheel arches and door sills.
Inside the cabin, the Jeep Compass comes with a premium feel. It gets the same dashboard and upholstery as the standard Compass. Based on the top-spec S trim, the Compass Trailhawk comes with a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, 10.25-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It gets a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, wireless smartphone charging, ventilated front seats, 360-degree parking camera. The cabin comes with an all-black theme with leather upholstery and contrast red stitching on seats, door trims and dashboard.
The Jeep Compass Trailhawk gets power from a 2.0-litre diesel powertrain that produces 170 hp and 350 Nm. This engine comes mated to a nine-speed automatic gearbox.