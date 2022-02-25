HT Auto
Home Auto News ‘not Happy With The Volumes In India’: Jeep Ceo

‘Not happy with the volumes in India’: Jeep CEO

Chief Executive Christian Meunier mentioned the company is aiming to amp its sales game in the country and hence has plans to introduce two more SUVs in India.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Feb 2022, 03:59 PM
Jeep India's upcoming SUV has been named Meridian.
Jeep India's upcoming SUV has been named Meridian.

Chief Executive at Jeep, Christian Meunier stated the automaker wants to grow in India and for that, it is going to aggressively focus on its upcoming plans concerning India. Jeep which holds less than 1 per cent of the country's market informed last year about its plans to invest $250 million to launch four SUVs rivalling Hyundai and Kia, companies which are currently dominating the affordable vehicle segment.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Jeep Compass (HT Auto photo)
Jeep Compass
1368 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 17.19 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Jeep Wrangler (HT Auto photo)
Jeep Wrangler
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 53.9 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹ 21 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Volkswagen T-roc (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen T-roc
1498 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 21.35 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai Tucson (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Tucson
1999 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 22.55 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹ 23.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

(Also read | Jeep India set to launch new products this year; positive about industry outlook)

Meunier said though he was ‘not happy with the volumes in India,’ there is no such intention to not reduce the price of vehicles in order to increase the company's market share. He added he wanted Brazil to be the benchmark for sales in India. The automaker sells about 15,000 SUVs a month in the South American country across three models compared to India where it sells less than 1,000 SUVs a month offering models such as Compass and Wrangler. “We're not investing all this money in India for not getting success. We're not here to lose, we're here to win," added Meunier. Though Jeep is working on its electrification goals, the Chief Executive said it plans to bring electric vehicles in the country when India is ready.

(Also read | Jeep India issues recall for some Wrangler SUVs to fix fuel supply part issue)

Jeep India has announced that it will launch two new sport-utility vehicles (SUVs) in the country in an effort to boost its sales here. Currently, the company is gearing up to launch its latest mid-size SUV Meridian and the Grand Cherokee. The former will build here whereas the latter will be assembled in the country, a step that the company expects will allow it to price these models more competitively.

Jeep India recently teased its upcoming SUV Meridian which is a three-row SUV offering off-road abilities. The company has mentioned this SUV will come with a traction control feature that will make the vehicle capable to tackle different terrains such as mud, snow or sand.

(With inputs from Reuters)

First Published Date: 25 Feb 2022, 03:59 PM IST
TAGS: Jeep Jeep India Jeep Meridian SUV Meridian SUV Jeep Compass Jeep Wrangler Grand Cherokee Jeep Grand Cherokee Kia Hyundai
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

‘Not happy with the volumes in India’: Jeep CEO
‘Not happy with the volumes in India’: Jeep CEO
MG offers free charging to ZS EV customers for a limited period
MG offers free charging to ZS EV customers for a limited period
EV maker OSM to supply 1,500 electric three-wheelers to logistics provider
EV maker OSM to supply 1,500 electric three-wheelers to logistics provider
BMW X4 facelift to launch in India next month, bookings open
BMW X4 facelift to launch in India next month, bookings open
Tesla planning another factory in Shanghai to meet increasing demands
Tesla planning another factory in Shanghai to meet increasing demands

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city