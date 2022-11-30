Toyota Innova Hycross: Variant-wise feature list
Toyota Kirloskar Motor's latest launch is the new generation of Innova. It is called the Innova Hycross and it will sit alongside the Innova Crysta which will stay on sale in its lower trims. Toyota has not revealed the prices of the Innova Hycross but one can book the MPV for a token amount of ₹50,000. The person would be able to choose from five variants. Here, is a variant-wise feature list of the Toyota Innova Hycross.
By:
HT Auto Desk
|
Updated on:
30 Nov 2022, 11:12 AM
The Innova HyCross is more powerful than the current Innova Crysta.
G-SLF GX VX ZX ZX(O) Exterior Automatic Dual LED headlamps Rocker molding Roof spoiler Body coloured ORVMs Rear wiper with washer 16-inch steel wheels with wheel caps Gun Metal finished front grille 16-inch alloy wheels Auto-fold function for ORVMs 17-inch alloy wheels Tri-Eye LED headlamps Chrome surround Welcome lights Panoramic sunroof LED DRLs Wheelarch cladding LED fog lamps Chrome door belt line Powered tailgate 18-inch alloy wheels Interior 10.7 cm Multi-information display Rear centre armrest Silver inserts Dual-tone seat material 17.8 cm TFT instrument cluster Soft touch dashboard Piano-black inserts Ambient lighting Luggage board Illuminated centre console Leather upholstery Adjustable armrest Soft touch door trim Comfort & Convenience Captain seats with slide and recline Reclining rear seats Adjustable rear headrests Tilt and Telescopic adjustment for steering wheel Push button start Driver seat height adjustment Smart Entry system Cruise Control Auto-dimming ORVM Acoustic windshield 8-way power adjustable driver seat Powered second-row seats Features Manual air conditioning Central locking 360-degree parking camera TPMS Paddle shifters Automatic climate control Automatic blower control Pollution Filter 2nd zone climate control Ventilated seats Auto high beam assist Blind Spot monitoring Adaptive Cruise Control Lane Trace Assist Rear Cross Traffic Alert Pre-Collision System Infotainment system 8-inch touchscreen Apple CarPlay Android Auto Bluetooth 10.1-inch touchscreen 8 speakers Subwoofer Wireless Apple CarPlay JBL Sound System Safety Dual airbags Vehicle Stability Control Hill Start Assist Electronic Parking Brake ABS with EBD Front and rear parking sensors ISOFIX mounts Impact sensing door unlock SOS functionality Rear parking camera Siren Rear parking sensors Front and rear parking sensors 6 airbags Seat belt reminders Ultrasonic & Glass Break sensor
First Published Date:
30 Nov 2022, 11:12 AM IST