Toyota Innova Hycross: Variant-wise feature list

Toyota Kirloskar Motor's latest launch is the new generation of Innova. It is called the Innova Hycross and it will sit alongside the Innova Crysta which will stay on sale in its lower trims. Toyota has not revealed the prices of the Innova Hycross but one can book the MPV for a token amount of 50,000. The person would be able to choose from five variants. Here, is a variant-wise feature list of the Toyota Innova Hycross.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 Nov 2022, 11:12 AM
The Innova HyCross is more powerful than the current Innova Crysta.
 G-SLFGXVXZXZX(O)
Exterior
  • Automatic Dual LED headlamps
  • Rocker molding
  • Roof spoiler
  • Body coloured ORVMs
  • Rear wiper with washer
  • 16-inch steel wheels with wheel caps
  • Gun Metal finished front grille
  • 16-inch alloy wheels
  • Auto-fold function for ORVMs
  • 17-inch alloy wheels
  • Tri-Eye LED headlamps
  • Chrome surround
  • Welcome lights
  • Panoramic sunroof
  • LED DRLs
  • Wheelarch cladding
  • LED fog lamps
  • Chrome door belt line
  • Powered tailgate
  • 18-inch alloy wheels
 
Interior
  • 10.7 cm Multi-information display
  • Rear centre armrest 
  • Silver inserts
  • Dual-tone seat material
  • 17.8 cm TFT instrument cluster
  • Soft touch dashboard
  • Piano-black inserts
  • Ambient lighting
  • Luggage board
  • Illuminated centre console
  • Leather upholstery
  • Adjustable armrest
  • Soft touch door trim
 
Comfort & Convenience
  • Captain seats with slide and recline
  • Reclining rear seats
  • Adjustable rear headrests
  • Tilt and Telescopic adjustment for steering wheel
  • Push button start 
  • Driver seat height adjustment
  • Smart Entry system
  • Cruise Control
  • Auto-dimming ORVM
  • Acoustic windshield
  • 8-way power adjustable driver seat
  • Powered second-row seats
 
Features
  • Manual air conditioning
  • Central locking
  • Telematics
  • 360-degree parking camera
  • TPMS
  • Paddle shifters
  • Automatic climate control
  • Automatic blower control
  • Pollution Filter
  • 2nd zone climate control
  • Ventilated seats
  • Auto high beam assist
  • Blind Spot monitoring
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Lane Trace Assist
  • Rear Cross Traffic Alert
  • Pre-Collision System
Infotainment system
  • 4 speakers
  • 8-inch touchscreen
  • Apple CarPlay
  • Android Auto
  • Bluetooth
  • 6 speakers
  • 10.1-inch touchscreen
  • 8 speakers
  • Subwoofer
  • Wireless Apple CarPlay
  • JBL Sound System
 
Safety
  • Dual airbags
  • Vehicle Stability Control
  • Hill Start Assist
  • Electronic Parking Brake
  • ABS with EBD
  • Front and rear parking sensors
  • ISOFIX mounts
  • Impact sensing door unlock
  • SOS functionality
  • Rear parking camera
  • Siren
  • Rear parking sensors
  • Front and rear parking sensors
  • 6 airbags
  • Seat belt reminders
  • Ultrasonic & Glass Break sensor
 
First Published Date: 30 Nov 2022, 11:12 AM IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

