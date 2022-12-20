In pics: These exotic Bentley scale models can be yours at ₹10,000
Bentley has launched two 1:43 scale models of its Mulliner Bacalar and Continental GT Speed cars that closely mimic the original models.
Both the Bacalar and Continental GT Speed scale models come priced at $121.47, which translates to around ₹10,050 at current exchange rate.
Bentley Mulliner Bacalar scale model comes sporting Yellow Flame paint theme, just like the original model.
The scale model comes showing finest craftsmanship and portrays exclusive details mimicking the original car.
Bentley Mulliner Bacalar scale model sports a miniature cabin with original like details and comes wearing Grey Tweed and Beluga colour schemes.
The Bentley Mulliner Bacalar is an exclusively special edition twin-seater roadster, limited to only 12 units globally.
The Bacalar takes design influence from the EXP 100 GT concept.
The Continental GT Speed scale model mimics the original car's carbon fibre panels.
Like the Bacalar, the Continental GT Speed scale model too showcases great craftsmanship with the fine details.
The Bentley Continental GT Speed is one of the most popular models from the British luxury car marquee.
The Bentley Continental GT Speed scale model wears the original model's Candy Red paint theme at exterior.
