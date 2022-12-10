In pics: Mercedes-AMG GT2 is a 707 hp mean machine
Mercedes-AMG GT2 comes as the brand's most potent homologated customer race car ever sold by AMG.
Mercedes-AMG GT2 is claimed to come complementing the GT3 and GT4 models and is meant for track only.
Mercedes-AMG GT2 comes with an insanely aggressive front fascia with large vertically slated front grille, flanked by sleek LED headlamps, a sculpted hood.
Mercedes-AMG GT2 gets a sleek and aerodynamic body visible from the side profile.
The car runs on black alloys wrapped with low-profile track-focused tyres.
It also gets large rear wing, quad exhausts, large black diffuser, sleek LED taillights, black alloy wheels wrapped in low-profile tyres.
Inside the cockpit, the GT2 appears simpler and cleaner with basic instruments, but the high-end features like a fully loaded sports steering wheel and a fully digital instrument cluster is there.
Mercedes-AMG GT2 gets carbon fibre bucket seats along with other carbon fibre elements across the interior.
Mercedes-AMG GT2 is claimed to come with 707 hp of peak power and 800 Nm of maximum torque from its beefy V8 engine.
First Published Date: 10 Dec 2022, 09:59 AM IST
