In pics: Maruti Suzuki Jimny wages war in 4X4 lifestyle SUV segment
Maruti Jimny has waged a price war against its rivals in the 4X4 SUV segment as it comes at a competitive marketing pricing ranging from
₹12.74 lakh to ₹15.05 lakh (ex-showroom).
By:
HT Auto Desk Updated on: 07 Jun 2023, 15:29 PM 1/9 Maruti Suzuki has officially announced the prices of its 5-door version of Jimny SUV for the Indian car market. The 4X4 off-roader comes at a starting price of ₹12.74 lakh and goes up to ₹15.05 lakh (both prices are ex-showroom). The SUV will be available in six trim options and is part of Maruti's strong push in the SUV segment. Notably, India is the first market in the world to get the five-door version of the SUV. 2/9 Maruti Suzuki Jimny measures 3,985 mm in length, is 1,645 mm wide and stands 1,720 mm tall. It has a wheelbase of 2,59 0mm. The 5-door version of the vehicle offers more cabin space than its three-door twin. The two-door version of the Jimny was already being manufactured in the country but only for export to select markets. 3/9 Maruti had launched the first-generation Jimny in global markets in 1970 and it has since then been appreciated for its rugged character. It is built on a ladder-frame chassis and with a non-independent front and rear suspension. This gives it a bold character and off-road capabilities. 4/9 The engine on duty under the Jimny's hood is a 1.5-litre K15B petrol unit that is mated to a four-speed torque converter automatic or a five-speed manual gearbox. This engine produces around 105 hp and offers 134 Nm of torque. 5/9 Maruti has equipped the Jimny off-roader with an AllGrip Pro 4WD system and also has a low-range gearbox with 2WD-high, 4WD-high and 4WD-low. There is also an electronic traction control system and a three-link rigid axle suspension. 6/9 As far as the colour options are considered, the Maruti Jimny comes with a plethora of options. It is offered in multiple single and dual-tone colour options such as Bluish Black, Kinetic Yellow with Bluish Black Roof, Sizzling Red with Bluish Black Roof, Nexa Blue, Sizzling Red, Granite Gray and Pearl Artic White. 7/9 When you get inside a Maruti Jimny, you'll find an all-black colour theme, circular dials for the HVAC controls, nine-inch main infotainment screen with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and semi-digital driver display, among other things. While storage space has been kept minimal, you'll find a grab handle on the dashboard. 8/9 The Jimny SUV will be sold through the premium Nexa retail network of Maruti Suzuki and comes as a lifestyle off-roader and directly competes with rivals like Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha. 9/9 Maruti Jimny has waged a price war against Mahindra Thar. The former comes at a competitive marketing pricing ranging from ₹12.74 lakh to ₹15.05 lakh while Thar is available comes priced between ₹13.87 lakh and ₹16.78 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom).
First Published Date:
07 Jun 2023, 15:29 PM IST