Triumph crosses this milestone with the Speed 400 & Scrambler 400 X in just 10 days 

Triumph Motorcycles announced it has received 10,000 bookings for the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X within 10 days of the global debut
The Triumph Speed 400 was launched in India on July 5, while Scrambler 400 X is scheduled for launch in October this year
The Speed 400 has arrived at an attractive price of ₹2.23 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), albeit only for the first 10,000 customers
Potentials customers wanting to bring the Speed 400 home still have a chance to purchase the motorcycle at the introductory price
Once the Triumph Speed 400 sales cross the 10,000 mark, the motorcycle's price will increase to ₹2.33 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)
Both Triumph bikes share the same 398 cc engine tuned for 39.4 bhp & 37 Nm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox
The Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X are light at 170 kg and 179 kg respectively, promising impressive performance
Given the strong demand, Bajaj Auto will ramp up production for the Triumph 400 twins at its new Chakan 2 facility in Maharashtra
Bookings for the Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X can be made online for ₹2,000. Online bookings will be given priority