Triumph Speed 400 price rumours cleared by Bajaj Auto: Details

A screenshot of the on-road price of Triumph Speed 400 has been circulating over social media which says that it will cost 3.38 lakh. Now, Bajaj Auto who will be manufacturing the Speed 400 at their new Chakan plant have released an official statement that clears up this rumour. The manufacturer has said that the official on-road price guidelines have not yet been shared so the leaked screenshot is not correct.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 08 Jul 2023, 11:39 AM
Triumph has launched the Speed 400 in India at a starting price of ₹2.23 lakh (ex-showroom introductory) for the first 10,000 customers. The price will increase by ₹10,000 when the introductory offer ends.
Triumph took the market by storm when they announced that the Speed 400 will cost 2.33 lakh ex-showroom. The icing on the cake was the first 10,000 customers will get an introductory price of 2.23 lakh ex-showroom.

The official release from Bajaj Auto says, “At Bajaj Auto Ltd., we are committed to our customers and follow the highest standards of transparency, including pricing. We would urge all our customers and media to ignore the rumours doing rounds across various public and social media platforms related to the on-road pricing of the new Triumph Speed 400. The company has not released any on-road price guidelines and the same would be in line with its other products and industry norms. This will be issued by 10th July. Speed 400 has been launched at ex-showroom price, Delhi at INR 2.23 lacs for the first 10,000 customers post which it will move to its regular price at INR 2.33 lacs ex-showroom. State-specific ex-showroom and on-road pricing will be released closer to delivery."

Also Read : Triumph Speed 400 vs Scrambler 400 X: What are the differences?

The screenshot that was circulating on social media stated the insurance charges of 23, 592, intro kit of 8,500, delivery charge of 17,000, RTO charge of 3,937, RSA of 6,016 and road tax of 46,553. The ex-showroom price was 2.33 lakh and after summing up the additional charges the on-road price was coming 3,38,598. It was not clear what the intro kit consists of and why the delivery charges were so high. However, now we will have to wait for 10th July when Triumph officially shares the on-road price.

First Published Date: 08 Jul 2023, 11:39 AM IST
