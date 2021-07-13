Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Home > Auto > Cars > In pics: Mahindra Bolero Neo SUV launched with rugged look, stylish interiors

In pics: Mahindra Bolero Neo SUV launched with rugged look, stylish interiors

7 Photos . Updated: 13 Jul 2021, 03:56 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Mahindra Bolero Neo edition SUV is built on the third-generation chassis that also underpins Scorpio and Thar.
  • The Bolero Neo's Body on Frame construction and rear-wheel drive helps it brag about its abilities on rough terrain.

1/7Mahindra Bolero Neo was officially launched in the Indian car market at a starting price of 8.48 lakh (ex showroom, pan India). The SUV, essentially a facelifted version of the TUV300, seeks to offer the rugged character of Bolero and pair it with a more premium exterior look and cabin feel.
<
2/7The Bolero Neo SUV comes with signature front grille with static bending lights and integrated DRLs. It claims to have a sizable road presence and stronger A-pillar.
<
3/7The Neo edition SUV combines the customers' affinity towards brand Bolero with modern outlook and feature-packed cabin. The rear spoiler has defogger and is equipped with the familiar X-type spare wheel cover.
<
4/7The Mahindra Bolero Neo will be offered in four variants - N4, N8, N10 and N10(O). Each variant gets an exhaustive list of features to attract new-age buyers towards the vehicle.
<
5/7The Bolero Neo is powered by a 1.5-litre mHawk diesel engine which produces 100 bhp and has 260 Nm torque. Transmission duties are handled by a five-speed manual gearbox and there is no automatic option.
<
6/7On the inside, Mahindra Bolero Neo gets features such as twin pod instrument cluster, power steering and vinyl-covered seats. Higher variants feature painted centre console, colour accent on AC vent, Blue Sense app, among others.
<
7/7In terms of safety highlights, Bolero Neo gets airbags as standard for the driver and co-pdriver. Rear parking sensor, ABS, EBD and Cornering Brake Control (CBC) is also standard while ISOFIX and DRLs are optional.
<