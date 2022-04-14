In pics: Latest Kia Telluride SUV arrives with refreshed styling, updated tech
Latest Kia Telluride also comes in the X-Line and X-Pro variants. The X-Line is 10 mm taller than the standard variants, and the X-Pro gains an 18-inch all-terrain rubber on the wheels.
By :
HT Auto Desk
Updated on :
14 Apr 2022, 09:43 AM
1/8
Kia has driven in the latest 2022 Kia Telluride three-row SUV in the US with a long list of very significant updates. With this, the carmaker is looking to build on the strengths and popularity of the large SUV.
2/8
Kia is touting the Telluride SUV to be a capable and connected - yet stylish - option for prospective buyers. It has a mean-looking face that is now further enhanced thanks to a bolder front grille and design update on the bumper.
3/8
The latest Telluride by Kia now gets a reworked LED head light and LED DRL design, complete with a more aggressive bumper with grey inserts. The trademark Tiger Nose grille continues to stay put, and it is now in a black mesh to further the macho appeal of the entire face.
4/8
At the rear, the bumper of the Kia Telluride SUV has been reworked and there are new tail light inserts with sharper, vertically-oriented LED strips. Additionally, there are three colour options added to the list - Midnight Lake Blue, Dawning Red, and Jungle Wood Green.
5/8
On the inside, the Kia Telluride gets a new 12.3-inch main infotainment screen. It also gets hotspot connectivity and over-the-air updates. A Head-Up display is also available, which is also bigger at 10 inches as against 8.5 inches in the preceding model.
6/8
Kia Telluride continues to draw power from a 3.8-litre V6 engine that is rated to produce 291 hp of power and has 355 Nm of torque. The engine is paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission unit,
7/8
The Telluride continues to also offer all-wheel drive. As a new feature, Kia has added the Downhill Brake Control, which allows for more control on downward drives regardless of terrains.
8/8
Latest Kia Telluride comes equipped with a host of safety features including Forward Collision Warning, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian Detection, High Beam Assist, Lane Departure Warning and Lane Keeping Assist, among others.
First Published Date:
14 Apr 2022, 09:43 AM IST