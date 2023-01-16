In pics: Kia KA4 at Auto Expo 2023 previews new-gen Carnival
Kia KA4 broke cover at the Auto Expo 2023 alongside the much-anticipated Kia EV9 flagship SUV concept.
Kia Cars India showcased the KA4 at the Auto expo 2023, which previews the new generation Kia Carnival MPV.
Kia KA4 previewing the fourth-generation Kia Carnival MPV is expected to hit the Indian market sometime later this year.
The car is expected to be more expensive than the current Carnival.
Kia KA4 with its overall design comes with a commanding road presence.
The design elements include sharp LED headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lights, chunky bumpers, large front grilles, blackened glass area portraying a floating roof design among others.
The large front grille gets plenty of chrome garnishing and it adds boldness to the car's front profile.
The rectangular shaped LED headlamp is paired with the LED daytime running lights and chrome trims complement them, while connecting the headlamp cluster with large front grille.
The car has received new design alloy wheels, shifting from the current Carnival's wheel design.
Moving to the back, the premium MPV gets a thick and wide LED bar running through the car's width and connecting the LED taillights.
Kia KA4 comes equipped with features like dual sunroof, wireless charging, hands-free powered tailgate, hands-free power sliding doors, power front seats, ventilated front seats, dual 12.3-inch displays with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, three-zone climate control, and a 12-speaker Bose-sourced music system.
Similar to the Kia Carnival on sale in India, the KA4 also gets seven-, nine-, and 11-seat layout models.
Kia KA4 gets modern safety features like ABS, EBD, TCS, hill start assist, smart cruise control, surround-view monitor, blind-spot monitor, a rear-view camera with dynamic parking guidance, and rear occupant alert with ultrasonic sensor.
In global market, the 2023 Kia Carnival is powered by a 3.5-litre V6 petrol engine producing 290 bhp and 355 Nm of torque, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission.
16 Jan 2023, 10:39 AM IST