In pics: New-gen Royal Enfield Bullet 350 launched, retains its retro charm
New Royal Enfield Bullet 350 uses the same engine and platform as the Classic 350, Hunter 350 and the Meteor 350.
Royal Enfield has finally launched the new generation of Bullet 350 in the Indian market. The bookings of the 2023 Bullet 350 are open. The motorcycle retains its iconic design but Royal Enfield says that it is an all-new Bullet. Royal Enfield will launch the new Bullet 350 by the end of October in Europe.
The new Bullet 350 is based on the J-platform, the same platform is being used on the Classic 350, Hunter 350 and the Meteor 350. The engine is also the same between all three motorcycles. It is a 349 cc air-oil cooled engine that produces 20 bhp of max power and 27 Nm of peak torque. The gearbox on duty is a 5-speed unit.
The main frame is also the same between all three motorcycles. It is a twin-down tube spine frame. The frame is suspended by 41 mm telescopic forks in the front with 130 mm of travel whereas at the rear, there are twin gas-charged shock absorbers with 6-step preload adjustability.
The headlamp is also shared with the Classic 350. The manufacturer has retained the headlamp that has an integrated the instrument cluster. Speaking of the instrument cluster, it has an analogue speedometer and a small digital display. This is the same unit that is doing duty on the Classic 350. The display shows two tripmeters, odometers, Trip F and time.
Royal Enfield made sure that the identity of the Bullet 350 stayed intact. So, they retained the iconic shape and the proportions of the original Bullet 350. So, elements like the fuel tank, circular headlamp, pilot lamps, toolbox on the side, circular tail lamp and triangular side panel are still there.
The iconic single-piece seat has also been retained. The handlebar is also taller and more comfortable than the Classic 350. The top hat on the headlamp is only available on the top-end Black Gold variant.
To stay true to its heritage, Royal Enfield will pinstripe the fuel tanks by hand and the badge will be made up of metal. All five colours that the new Bullet 350 is being sold in are also reminiscent of the old colours.
Royal Enfield is not offering alloy wheels with the new-gen Bullet 350. The motorcycle will get only spoked wheels with a 100/90 19-inch front and a 120/80 18-inch rear tyre. However, there are a lot of accessories on offer.
The instrument cluster is the same as the Classic 350. There is analogue speedometer and a small digital display. The display shows trip meters, Trip F, odometer, fuel gauge and time. Royal Enfield is not offering tripper navigation system but there are hazard lights.
Braking duties are done by a disc brake in the front and a drum or a disc brake at the rear. The motorcycle comes with single-channel ABS as standard. The lower variant will come with a drum brake whereas the higher variants with a rear disc brake will get dual-channel ABS as well.
Royal Enfield is offering the Bullet 350 in three versions. There is Military, Standard and Black Gold. They are priced at ₹ ₹1.74 lakh, ₹1.97 lakh and ₹2.15 lakh respectively.
First Published Date: 02 Sep 2023, 17:35 PM IST
