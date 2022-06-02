In pics: Kia forays into Indian EV market with EV6 electric crossover
The Kia EV6 comes with a 77.4 kWh battery pack at the core and gets a WLTP-certified range (European standard) of over 500 kms.
By :
Updated on :
02 Jun 2022, 12:58 PM
1/9
Kia India has officially launched the EV6 electric car in the Indian car market in two variants - GT RWD and the AWD versions,
2/9
The starting price of the Kia EV6 electric car is ₹59.95 lakh while the price of the top-spec model is ₹64.96 lakh (both prices are ex-showroom).
3/9
The first all-electric model to be based on Kia's Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), the EV comes in different body styles and cabin layouts. It has been brought to India in limited numbers via the CBU route with only 100 units available.
4/9
The Kia EV6 features a digital Tiger Nose grille, sequential turn indicators, LED head light and tail light units and stylish alloy design. The India-spec model comes with a higher ground clearance at over 170 mm than the model sold overseas.
5/9
The Kia EV6 has a crossover design language which means it focuses more on a stylish profile in relatively compact proportions rather than a mean SUV-ish design language and body type.
6/9
Kia India has already received an overall booking for 355 units of the EV6 electric vehicle. The deliveries of the first units of EV6 will start from September this year.
7/9
Cabin of the Kia EV6 gets floating centre console that catches the eye almost instantly but the open storage section under it is a clever design ploy. The cabin has a plush and futuristic appeal with materials from sustainable sources.
8/9
The front two seats in Kia EV6 have a zero-gravity recline function while there is a panoramic sunroof, a plethora of charging options, ambient lighting, a power outlet under the rear seat to charge home devices.
9/9
Kia will set up 150 kW DC fast chargers at 15 of its dealerships which will help the EV6 to recharge from 10 percent to 80 percent in about 40 minutes.
First Published Date:
02 Jun 2022, 12:58 PM IST