In pics: Kia Carens promises space of MPV in SUV style
Kia Carens, the three-row SUV, was officially unveiled in December.Kia Carens got 7,738 bookings in the first 24 hours.
By
HT Auto Desk
Updated on:
29 Jan 2022, 06:04 PM
1/9
Kia Carens, the three-row vehicle that promises to provide the practicality of an MPV along with the style of an SUV, made its global debut last month. It will compete with the likes of Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Safari and Mahindra XUV700.
2/9
This is the fourth product from the South Korean automaker for the Indian market after offering products such as Seltos, Carnival and Sonet.
3/9
The vehicle sits on 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and features the automaker's tiger face grille. The LED headlamps are topped by LED DRLs that gives the MPV a distinctive look.
4/9
The rear of Carens boasts LED tail lamps, a reflector that connects them and a black bumper with chrome trim.
5/9
The interior of the vehicle features a 10.25-inch HD infotainment screen equipped with the latest technology that will help the user to navigate easily, stay connected as well entertained. It comes with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and UVO connect. Kia has also has introduced Over-the-Air (OTA) software update function to this car.
6/9
The cabin also comes with an 8-speaker Bose premium sound system. The top variants of the car will get an air purification system with virus and bacteria protection. The controls for the system are located on the back of the driver's seat.
7/9
Like the Hyundai Alcazar, Kia Carens too comes with a foldable tray.
8/9
Carens offers six and seven-seater options with large boot space. The middle row can easily be folded. The car is also packed with safety features ISO-Fix child anchor, speed-sensing door lock, six airbags, impact sensing door unlock, driver assistance with hi-secure safety package and much more.
9/9
Kia Carens is being offered in petrol as well as diesel options with three drive modes, which are Sport, Normal and Eco. There are manual, six-speed automatic and DCT gearbox options as well. The one with Smartstream 1.4 T-GDi petrol engine can generate a power of 140 PS and torque of 242 Nm whereas the variant with Smartstream 1.5 petrol engine can churn a power of 115 PS and torque of 144 Nm. The diesel variant with a 1.5 CRDi VGT engine can generate power of 115 PS with 250 Nm torque.
First Published Date:
29 Jan 2022, 06:04 PM IST