In pics: All-electric Mercedes EQS SUV offers hyperscreen, promises 600km range
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV offers a dedicated off-road mode, promises 600 km and an opulent cabin.
20 Apr 2022, 09:32 AM
The all-electric Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV has been unveiled as a top-of-the-line SUV that promises to offer plenty of space, comfort and connectivity for up to seven passengers. (Mercedes-Benz )
The new Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV shares the long wheelbase (3210 millimetres) with the Mercedes-Benz EQS Saloon though it is over 20 centimetres higher. The chassis of the new EQS SUV has a four-link axle at the front and an independent multi-link suspension at the rear. The AIRMATIC air suspension with continuously adjustable damping ADS+ is standard equipment and thus the vehicle level can be raised by several centimetres. (Mercedes-Benz)
Mercedes-Benz informs the all-new electric SUV features a responsive 4MATIC all-wheel drive and an intelligent off-road driving mode. The new electric vehicle is also capable of tackling light terrain with ease. It comes with an electric drive train (eATS) on the rear axle. The electric motors on the front and rear axles are permanently excited synchronous motors (PSM) which give the EV high power density, high efficiency and high power constancy. (Mercedes-Benz)
These permanently excited synchronous motor (PSM) on the rear axle produces power output of 355 hp and peak torque of 568 Nm. The EQS SUV can be charged from 10% to 80% in 31 minutes if one uses a DC fast charger. Mercedes-Benz also claims it offers a range of 600 km per charge. (Mercedes-Benz)
The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV interior offers a MBUX Hyperscreen which is a large, curved screen unit that spreads almost from A-pillar to A-pillar. Three screens sit under a common cover glass and merge visually. The 12.3-inch OLED display for the front passenger gives them their own display and control area. (Mercedes-Benz)
The Mercedes-Benz EQS 450+ trim gets a 12.3-inch driver display. The premium automaker has also incorporated the Dolby Atmos sound system in the interiors.
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV 580 4MATIC at the rear, features, two 11.6-inch display screens with the additional option of a tablet placed in the center console. (Mercedes-Benz)
