Hyundai, Kia tie up with Samsung for connected car technology

Hyundai Motor and its Korean partner Kia have tied up with smartphone manufacturer Samsung Electronics for connected car technology which will offer both Car-to-Home and Home-to-Car facilities. The deal, which was finalised on Wednesday (January 3) aims to optimise the connectivity between homes and their vehicles in future with the help of the Korean tech giant's Internet of Things platform, also known as SmartThings.

The connected car technology will help Hyundai and Kia customers to enjoy the ability to manage digital devices remotely using touch and voice commands through their vehicles' built-in infotainment systems. With the help of this technology, they will be able to remotely control their vehicle through artificial intelligence speakers, televisions and smartphone applications to monitor various car functions.

The technology will also help Hyundai and Kia customers to pair their homes with vehicles by activating 'Home Mode' from their vehicle. This will turn on the registered air conditioner and air purifier at home, activate the robot vacuum cleaner and turn on the lights, creating a comfortable and pleasant living environment. On the other hand, when leaving, the user can choose to start 'Away Mode' to turn off unnecessary lights, activate the robot vacuum cleaner to keep the space clean in their absence, and precondition the vehicle's air conditioning to a comfortable temperature. for his return.

Also Read : 2024 Hyundai Creta SUV to launch on January 16. Engine, variants and colour options revealed

Hyundai and Kia electric vehicle owners can even take advantage of SmartThings' integrated home energy management service to monitor energy consumption in both their home and vehicle, as well as adjust optimal charging times. “This is an opportunity to make connected car Car-to-Home and Home-to-Car services more convenient in various fields. “We plan to accelerate the development of our technology to continuously make the journeys of Hyundai and Kia global customers meaningful," said Haeyoung Kwon, Vice President of Hyundai and Kia Infotainment Development Center.

Also Read : Kia Sonet facelift booking begins. Check variants, colours, engine you should pick

Hyundai and Kia have already been providing Car-to-Home and Home-to-Car services through other tech companies. The Car-to-Home service provides connectivity with home appliances like lighting, plugs, gas, ventilation, air conditioning and heaters. The Home-to-Car service for vehicle connects features like air conditioning, remote start and charging of electric vehicles.

First Published Date: