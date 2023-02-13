HT Auto
Hyundai discreetly discontinues this Creta variant. Details here

Hyundai Motor India has silently discontinued the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol variant of the Creta compact SUV. The specific variant of the SUV is no longer listed on the auto manufacturer's official website. The automaker has not revealed any reason behind the discontinuation of the variant. However, it could be as the automaker introduced a 1.5-litre petrol engine to the SUV earlier this month. A turbocharged engine means higher pricing for the SUV, which could be another reason behind this discontinuation.

| Updated on: 13 Feb 2023, 11:19 AM
Creta has been a power player for Hyundai since the beginning.
The 1.4-litre turbo-petrol variant of Creta gets a six-speed manual gearbox, while there is a seven-speed DCT automatic unit on offer. The 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine of the Hyundai Creta is capable of churning out 138 bhp of peak power and 242 Nm of maximum torque.

Interestingly, the discontinuation of the specific variant of Creta came right after the South Korean car manufacturer introduced the updated version of the SUV earlier this month, which is available with 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engine options. That being said, there is no turbocharged petrol option available for the Creta SUV for now.

The 1.5-litre petrol motor is capable of pumping out 113 bhp of peak power at 6,300 rpm and 143.8 Nm of maximum torque at 4,500 rpm. The SUV gets a six-speed IVT paired with the engine. The diesel version of the SUV offers 114 bhp of peak power at 4,000 rpm and 250 Nm of peak torque between 1,500-2,750 rpm. Hyundai claims that both the petrol and diesel versions of the SUV are RDE-compliant and E20 fuel ready as well. Also, the updated Hyundai Creta comes with an integrated starter generator (ISG), which comes with Idle Start and Go function.

Hyundai Creta has been one of the very popular SUVs in India since the inception of this model. Also, it has been one of the key revenue generators for the brand since the beginning.

First Published Date: 13 Feb 2023, 11:19 AM IST
TAGS: Hyundai Hyundai Creta
