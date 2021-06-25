Home
>
Auto
>
Cars
> Hyundai Alcazar in pics: All you need to see
Hyundai Alcazar in pics: All you need to see
10 Photos
. Updated: 25 Jun 2021, 11:17 AM IST
HT Auto Desk
Hyundai Alcazar comes with a plethora of options in terms of fuel type, transmission, colour choices - six single and two dual-tone, and seat layout. Hyundai Alcazar starts at a price of ₹16.3 lakh and goes all the way up to ₹19.99 lakh (ex showroom, introductory).
1/10Hyundai recently launched its much awaited Alcazar three-row SUV in the Indian market. The SUV aims to build a solid reputation for itself in the premium mid-size SUV segment. With Alcazar, Hyundai is prioritizing styling, features, space and drive to be above all else.
<
2/10Essentially based on the Creta, Alcazar has an uncanny resemblance to its dimensionally smaller sibling. The cascade grille in dark chrome finish is larger than the grille on the Creta but its shape is near identical. Trio-Beam LED headlights and LED fog lamps are similar to Creta.
<
3/10Hyundai Alcazar is longer then Creta and also slightly taller due to the stretched-out size. The SUV has an appealing visual elegance from the side thanks to its sharp lines, well-proportioned wheel arches and large windows. The dark chrome addition on the door handle is subtle yet premium.
<
4/10The rear view of the Alcazar is clean. The LED tail lights have a sophisticated and clean visual appeal. A singular chrome line connecting the tail lights, grey skid plate and twin-tip exhaust add to the visual elegance.
<
5/10On the inside, Hyundai Alcazar gets a 10.25-inch HD LCD main infotainment unit, a 10.25-inch driver display screen, a voice-enabled panoramic sunroof, 64-colour ambient lighting, large windows and 8-speaker Bose system. The seats get a dual-tone colour scheme.
<
6/10The Alcazar comes in both the six and seven-seat layout and the latter has a bench seat in the middle row. Getting into the third row is quite easy, thanks to the tumble-down feature of the seats in the middle.
<
7/10The seats have decent levels of cushioning and the armrest in the middle - complete with storage and first-in-segment second-row wireless charging. Passengers in final row get dedicated AC vents with speed control and USB phone chargers.
<
8/10With all seats up, Alcazar has 180 litres of space in the boot - enough for one medium-sized suitcase and another cabin suitecase.
<
9/10Alcazar comes with a 2.0-litre petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel motor. Both engine options offer six-speed automatic as well as six-speed manual. It also gets three terrain modes - Snow, Sand and Mud.
<
10/10Hyundai Alcazar is the fifth SUV from Hyundai in India, after Venue, Creta, Tucson and Kona EV. It locks horns with Tata Safari and MG Hector Plus.
<
1 min read . 09:14 AM IST
1 min read . 10:01 AM IST
2 min read . 10:37 AM IST
2 min read . 11:05 AM IST