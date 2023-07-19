Hyundai Alcazar, Grand i10 Nios, i20 available with heavy discounts in July

Published Jul 19, 2023

Six models from Hyundai stable are being offered with benefits up to one lakh

 Benefits include cash discount, exchange bonus and corporate discount 

Grand i10 Nios is being offered at a discount of up to 38,000

New i20 and i20 N Line are available with 10,000 in cash discount

 Check product page

These models are also being offered with 10,000 as corporate discount

On Aura sub-compact sedan, one can save up to 33,000

Petrol as well as CNG variants of the sedan are part of the scheme

 Alcazar is available with 20,000 benefit as exchange benefit

The maximum discount is on Kona EV - a flat cash discount of one lakh rupees
