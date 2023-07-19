Hyundai Alcazar, Grand i10 Nios, i20 available with heavy discounts in July

Six models from Hyundai stable are being offered with benefits up to ₹one lakh
Benefits include cash discount, exchange bonus and corporate discount
Grand i10 Nios is being offered at a discount of up to ₹38,000
New i20 and i20 N Line are available with ₹10,000 in cash discount
These models are also being offered with ₹10,000 as corporate discount
On Aura sub-compact sedan, one can save up to ₹33,000
Petrol as well as CNG variants of the sedan are part of the scheme
Alcazar is available with ₹20,000 benefit as exchange benefit
The maximum discount is on Kona EV - a flat cash discount of one lakh rupees