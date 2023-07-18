HT Auto
Grand i10 to Kona EV: Hyundai offers up to 1 lakh discount on these cars

Hyundai Motor is offering heavy discounts on some of its models in July. The carmaker has announced that one can save up to one lakh if one chooses to buy one of these models by the end of this month. There are six models that the Korean auto giant has included in the list of models eligible for the benefit scheme. These include models like the Grand i10 Nios, i20, i20 N Line, Aura, Alcazar and Kona EV. The carmaker has kept its best-selling models like Creta, Venue, Verna, Tucson and Ioniq 5 out of this scheme. Here is a look at how much one can save upon buying a Hyundai car this month.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Jul 2023, 15:44 PM
Hyundai Motor is offering heavy discounts on some of its models in July. These models include the likes of Grand i10, i20 and its N-Line version and Aura as well.
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

The smallest hatchback from the Korean carmaker is being offered at a discount of up to 38,000. The benefits include 25,000 as cash discount, exchange benefits of 10,000 and corporate discount of 3,000. The benefits are available for the Sportz manual variant, while the other variants get lesser discount. All other variants of the hatchback comes with 33,000 discount overall. However, the variants with AMT gearbox are offered with a benefit package worth 13,000.

Hyundai i20 and i20 N Line

Hyundai is offering similar discounts on both the new i20 and the i20 N Line models. Both the models are being offered with 10,000 in cash discount and 10,000 as corporate discount this month. While the discount is available across variants, Hyundai has only extended it to the DCT gearbox variants of the i20 N Line model.

Hyundai Aura

One planning to buy the Aura sub-compact sedan can save up to 33,000. Hyundai is offering benefits on the petrol as wells as CNG variants too. Aura CNG is up for grabs for a discount of R 20,000 which include cash discount of 20,000, 10,000 exchange bonus and 3,000 worth corporate discount.

Hyundai Alcazar

Hyundai's only three-row SUV is also being offered with discounts. The Alcazar, which was launched barely two years ago, can be bought at a flat discount rate of 20,000 as exchange benefit.

Hyundai Kona EV

The first-ever electric car from the Korean carmaker in India gets the highest discount among all Hyundai cars in July. The Kona electric SUV is available for a flat cash discount of one lakh. The discount is applicable on all the variants of the electric SUV. Hyundai Kona EV is the only one electric vehicle available with such huge discount in India. However, the carmaker is not offering any benefits for customers who are planning to buy the Ioniq 5, Hyundai's second electric car for India.

First Published Date: 18 Jul 2023, 15:44 PM IST

