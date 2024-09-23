Hyundai Alcazar facelift in plan? Five key changes you should keep in mind

Hyundai Alcazar facelift was launched in Indian market just a few days back. Available in four different variant options: Executive, Prestige, Platinum and Signature; the updated iteration of the Hyundai Alcazar's price starts at ₹14.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It gets a plethora of updates on the design and feature front. Interestingly, while usually the cars borrow their design cues from their bigger siblings, the three-row SUV has defied that trend and followed its smaller sibling Creta, which received a major facelift in January 2024.

Also Read : Upcomng cars in India in 2024

With the festive season nearing Hyundai is expecting to see a major boost in its passenger vehicle sales across India. The Hyundai Alcazar facelift being a major launch right ahead of the festive season, is expected to play a key role in that expectation.

If you are planning to buy the Hyundai Alcazar facelift, here are five key changes you should keep in mind, which were incorporated to the updated iteration of the SUV compared to its pre-facelift version.