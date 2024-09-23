Hyundai Alcazar facelift in plan? Five key changes you should keep in mind

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Hyundai Alcazar facelift was launched in Indian market just a few days back. Available in four different variant options: Executive, Prestige, Platinum and Signature; the updated iteration of the Hyundai Alcazar's price starts at ₹14.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It gets a plethora of updates on the design and feature front. Interestingly, while usually the cars borrow their design cues from their bigger siblings, the three-row SUV has defied that trend and followed its smaller sibling Creta, which received a major facelift in January 2024.
With the festive season nearing Hyundai is expecting to see a major boost in its passenger vehicle sales across India. The Hyundai Alcazar facelift being a major launch right ahead of the festive season, is expected to play a key role in that expectation.
If you are planning to buy the Hyundai Alcazar facelift, here are five key changes you should keep in mind, which were incorporated to the updated iteration of the SUV compared to its pre-facelift version.
The 2024 Hyundai Alcazar comes with a design that is significantly influenced by Hyundai Creta facelift that was launched earlier this year. However, there are many distinctive elements the Alcazar carries, that set it apart from its smaller sibling. It gets new dark chrome finish radiator grille, H-shaped LED daytime running lights, quad beam LED headlamps, a silver finish for the skid plate on front and rear bumpers. New Alcazar runs on new design 18-inch alloy wheels. It gets a new spoiler with an integrated stop lamp along with a new bumper and skid plate design. Also, the Alcazar sports connected LED taillights like the Creta.
The new Hyundai Alcazar comes larger than the pre-facelift model. The SUV now measures 4,560 mm in length, 1,800 mm in width, and 1,710 mm in height with the roof rails. This means the SUV has become larger than before. However, Hyundai Alcazar facelift has the same wheelbase of 2,760 mm as the pre-facelift version of the SUV.
The new Hyundai Alcazar comes loaded with a plethora of features. It gets dual digital screens inside the cabin, which is a key highlight. The dual screens comprise 10.25-inch digital displays, with one acting as touchscreen infotainment system and another as the instrument cluster. Other features include touch-sensitive climate control panel, dual-zone AC, connected car technology, eight-speaker Bose audio system, wireless phone charger etc. A key new feature is the digital key with NFC technology, which means the car can be locked and unlocked by just touching the owner's smartphone or smartwatch against the door handle of the SUV.
The Hyundai Alcazar comes in both six and seven-seater configurations. The six-seater variant gets captain seats at second row, offering a more premium vibe. Also, the SUV gets a large panoramic sunroof, window blinds and foldable tray tables for rear passengers. The updated Alcazar also comes with wireless charging pad for second row occupants, cooling function for rear seats.
One of the biggest feature update incorporated to the new Hyundai Alcazar SUV is the Level 2 ADAS. This ADAS suite includes adaptive cruise control, 360-degree surround view monitor, blind spot view monitor, forward collision warning and avoidance assist, lane keep assist, driver attention warning among others. The SUV also comes loaded with other safety features which include six airbags, hill start assist, ESP, all four disc brakes, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), rain-sensing wipers, and an auto-dimming IRVM.
