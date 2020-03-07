Bentley Mulliner has added one more classic to its new Collections portfolio with the new Continental GT Convertible – the Equestrian Edition.

This one of a kind Continental GT Convertible comes with distinctive features, building on the strengths of Bentley’s iconic open top Grand Tourer. Inspired by the greatest racecourse in the world and home to the most exhilarating and prestigious event of the horse racing calendar, The Cheltenham Festival, the sole example of the Equestrian Edition has been specially commissioned by Bentley Bristol and hand built by Bentley Mulliner in Crewe.

To celebrate the car’s inspiration, it was recently photographed at Jackdaws Castle – the famous state of the art equestrian training facility and home of Jonjo O’Neill Racing, just 10 miles from Cheltenham Racecourse.

Interior of the GT Convertible Equestrian edition

Sumptuous embroidery and artisanal marquetry rarefies the Equestrian Edition. Horse and rider silhouettes adorn all four seats, that are finished in the aptly named sustainable Saddle hide. A Cumbrian Green secondary hide complements the bespoke theme. The same horse and rider silhouette accompanies Bentley Mulliner branding in the front fascia, where lavish gold detailing stylishly accentuates the straight grain Walnut single veneer and box wood inlays.

Continuing the interior theme, the diamond quilting now synonymous with Bentley Mulliner is crafted utilising an authentic Tweed fabric, with a contrasting light blue stitch introducing a modern touch and providing a distinctive feature to the door inlays and rear quarter panels. Bentley Mulliner has applied their trademark branded treadplates to complete the bespoke interior of the Equestrian Edition.

Horse and rider silhouettes adorn all four seats, that are finished in the aptly named sustainable Saddle hide.

Sumptuous embroidery and artisanal marquetry rarefies the Equestrian Edition. Horse and rider silhouettes adorn all four seats, that are finished in the aptly named sustainable Saddle hide. A Cumbrian Green secondary hide complements the bespoke theme. The same horse and rider silhouette accompanies Bentley Mulliner branding in the front fascia, where lavish gold detailing stylishly accentuates the straight grain Walnut single veneer and box wood inlays.

Continuing the interior theme, the diamond quilting now synonymous with Bentley Mulliner is crafted utilising an authentic Tweed fabric, with a contrasting light blue stitch introducing a modern touch and providing a distinctive feature to the door inlays and rear quarter panels. Bentley Mulliner has applied their trademark branded treadplates to complete the bespoke interior of the Equestrian Edition.

To the exterior, a specially commissioned and distinctive shade of green called Spruce is paired with Blackline Specification, which replaces bright chrome with gloss black versions to all exterior brightware, bezels, radiator grill and exhaust outlets. Bold 22-inch Mulliner Driving Specification wheels in gloss black complete the specification.

The car comes equipped with both suites of Bentley’s state of the art driver assistance technologies namely; Bentley Touring specification that includes Lane assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Bentley Safeguard Plus, Night vision and Head-up display, and Bentley’s City Specification incorporating Top view camera, Traffic sign recognition, City assist, Pedestrian warning, Reversing traffic warning, Automatic dimming mirrors and Hands-free boot opening.