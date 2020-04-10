Indian carmakers are eagerly waiting for the ongoing nationwide lockdown to end. With several new cars waiting in the assembly lines to be launched, the companies look forward to getting back to work.

Here are five upcoming car launches expected soon after the coronavirus lockdown is over.

2020 Honda City

﻿

Honda City 2020





Just months after its launch in the Thai market back in November of 2019, Honda had been planning to bring in the new Honda City 2020 to Indian shores. The company went on to confirm a mid-March launch but the plan was shelved after the coronavirus crisis led to shutdown. What we know so far is that the new City is already here - reportedly many dealerships already have the car in stock, and is waiting to be officially launched any time soon.

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

﻿

File photo of Maruti S-Cross SUV





Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch the petrol variant of the new S-Cross SUV soon. The company advertised the launch on its website saying 'Arriving Soon'. Launched in 2017, the second generation S-Cross has had a tough time competing with rivals like the Ford EcoSport, Hyundai Creta and Renault Duster. It failed to leave a mark in terms of sales figure last year. In fact, in February this year, Maruti could not sell even a single unit of the SUV.

The new 5-seater SUV will be powered by a BS 6 compatible 1.5-litre K-Series petrol engine. This is the same engine that powers the second generation Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, which was launched earlier this year, Ciaz, Ertiga and the XL6.

2020 Honda WR-V

﻿

The facelift WR-V from Honda.





Honda Cars India is all set to drive in the new WR-V. The facelift version of the crossover is yet to be launched officially. However, the company has opened bookings for the car at ₹21,000 across its dealerships in the country. The Japanese carmaker is confident of attracting new as well as returning customers with the updated WR-V which was first launched in India back in March of 2017.

The facelift WR-V will boast of a new radiator grille with horizontal slats and with a more prominent chrome addition. LED projector lamps too make their way in while C-shaped LED tail lights highlight the rear profile of the car.

2020 Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar (last-gen)

Mahindra has been developing the much-anticipated Thar 2020 for some time now. The launch details of the all-new Thar were officially confirmed for Q2 2020 (April-June) by Pawan Goenka, Managing Director, Mahindra and Mahindra Limited. Even dealer sources had hinted to HT Auto that the next-gen Mahindra Thar was scheduled to arrive by this week. But the ongoing crisis has pushed back the dates for now. Mahindra may have to wait out the lockdown period to launch the popular 4X4.

Hyundai Tucson BS 6

2020 Hyundai Tucson unveiled at the Auto Expo (PTI)

﻿Hyundai had unveiled the updated Tucson SUV at the Auto Expo 2020 in February this year. But the South Korean carmaker has not been able to launch the new Tucson due to the ongoing crisis.

The 2020 Tucson SUV gets a new front grille, updated headlights, connected car technology, BS 6 compliant 2.0 litre petrol motor and all black interiors.