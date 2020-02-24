Maruti Suzuki on Monday launched the much-awaited new Vitara Brezza at a starting price of ₹7.34 lakhs for the base Lxi, going all the way to ₹11.40 lakhs for the Zxi (AT) dual-tone option. The new Brezza offers a fresh design and - most significantly - comes with a petrol engine with SHVS technology.

The Brezza was first launched in India back in 2016 and managed to propel itself to the top of sales charts courtesy its SUV-ish looks. It perched itself as a segment leader in the compact SUV segment. With rivals stepping up their game and because Brezza was only offered in diesel, the car may have lost some ground but it now promises to speed back to the lead.

The new Brezza, showcased at Auto Expo 2020 earlier in February, gets a 1.5-litre Smart Hybrid Vehicle (SHVS) petrol engine which has been borrowed from the Ciaz sedan. It is mated to a five-speed manual and a four-speed AGS transmission. The compact SUV has peak power of 103 bhp and peak torque of 138 Nm.

Designers at Maruti Suzuki have given the new Brezza visual upgrades to set it apart from the outgoing model. The front bull-bar now adds to the design and skid plates give it a distinct look. The car gets an integrated head lamp. The diamond-cut alloys also add to the fresh appeal of the new Brezza.

Inside, the steering is leather-wrapped and the SmartPlay Studio from Maruti makes its Brezza debut.

The Brezza will now be available in three new dual tone color options - Sizzling Red with midnight Black roof, Torque Blue with midnight Black roof and Granite Grey with Autumn Orange roof.

Variants Price (in Rs) Variants Price (in Rs) Lxi 734,000 Zxi Dual Tone 998,000 Vxi 835,000 Zxi AT (Smart Hybrid) 1,050,000 Zxi 910,000 Zxi+ AT (Smart Hybrid) 1,115,000 Zxi+ 975,000 Zxi+ AT Dual Tone 1,140,000 Vxi AT (Smart Hybrid) 975,000

Maruti is hoping that the Brezza, which has found over 500,000 homes in the four years since its first launch, now manages to continue to deliver high sales volumes. "Vitara Brezza has evolved to become highly powerful brand over the past 4 years. Keeping up with its strong, urban and premium appeal, the all-new Vitara Brezza is bolder, sportier and more powerful," said Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India. "We are confident that the all-new Vitara Brezza will take forward the rich legacy of its predecessor with overwhelming customer response."