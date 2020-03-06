Honda WR-V pre-launch bookings now open at 21,000

Honda Cars India is all set to drive in the new WR-V and has opened bookings for the car on Friday at ₹21,000 across its dealerships in the country. The Japanese car maker is confident of attracting new as well as returning customers with the updated WR-V which was first launched in India back in March of 2017.

The WR-V has enjoyed some degree of success in the Indian car market since its first launch. Inspired by the third-generation Jazz, the car managed to open to decent reviews courtesy its build quality and attractive looks. Honda is now ready to make several updates - both on the outside as well as in the cabin.

The facelift WR-V will boast of a new radiator grille with horizontal slats and with a more prominent chrome addition. LED projector lamps too make their way in while C-shaped LED tail lights highlight the rear profile of the car.

Expect the WR-V to come packed with features aplenty and offer an improved cabin quality.

Under the hood, changes are not expected apart from the 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol and 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel engines now being BS 6 compliant. The former is rated to produce 90 PS of maximum power at 6,000 rpm and 110 Nm of peak torque at 4,800 rpm. The latter churns out 100 PS of power at 3,600 rpm and 200 Nm of peak torque at 1,750 rpm. Some reports suggest that the car may now also feature CVT automatic transmission technology.

Honda is reportedly gearing up to officially launch WR-V facelift in April. All eyes are also on the company for the launch of the new City which has the potential to rev up a sedate sedan segment in India.