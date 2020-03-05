New 2020 Honda WR-V facelift officially revealed ahead of April launch

The 2020 Honda WR-V has been officially revealed in India. Apart from BS 6 compliance, the car now features a host of design and equipment updates.

In terms of exterior design changes, the facelifted Honda WR-V benefits from a new radiator grille featuring horizontal slats along with an upright solid wing chrome grille. The previously found halogen headlamps now make way for the LED projector lamps. Coming over to the back, the rear combination lamps receive an update in the form of a C-shaped LED tail light.

As seen on the previous model, the Honda WR-V BS 6 would come with the features such as 7.0-inch Digipad 2.0 touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and sat-nav, 16-inch alloy wheels, automatic climate control, cruise control,electric sunroof and dual-front airbags.

The outgoing (pre-facelift) WR-V had two engine options - 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol and 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel engines (both BS 4 compliant). The former is rated to produce 90 PS of maximum power at 6,000 rpm and 110 Nm of peak torque at 4,800 rpm. The latter churns out 100 PS of power at 3,600 rpm and 200 Nm of peak torque at 1,750 rpm. While the petrol engine is offered with a 5-speed MT as standard, the turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine is teamed-up with a 6-speed manual transmission.

In the new 2020 avatar, the WR-V crossover will most likely be available with the same engines but in the BS 6 configuration. The transmission choices may also remain the same. The launch of the updated model will most likely happen in April.

It is a direct rival to the likes of multiple compact SUVs present in the Indian market including the 2020 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Hyundai Venue and Ford EcoSport.

In terms of pricing, the new model will definitely be costlier than the current vehicle. For the record, find below the entire detailed price list of the BS 4 Honda WR-V.

BS 4 Honda WR-V petrol - Prices* WR-V S MT Edge+ Edition - ₹ 8,08,050 WR-V S MT - ₹ 8,15,000 WR-V VX MT - ₹ 9,25,000 WR-V VX MT Exclusive Edition - ₹ 9,35,050

BS 4 Honda WR-V diesel - Prices* WR-V S MT Edge+ Edition - ₹ 9,16,050 WR-V S MT - ₹ 9,25,000 WR-V V MT - ₹ 9,95,000 WR-V VX MT - ₹ 10,35,000 WR-V VX MT Exclusive Edition - ₹ 10,48,050





*ex-showroom Delhi