2020 Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports launched, price starts at 15.35 lakh

The 2020 Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports has been launched in India on Thursday. Its prices start at ₹15.35 lakh* and extend up to ₹16.10 lakh*. It comes as the first BS 6 compliant big bike from Honda Motorcycle and Scooter (HMSI) to be launched in India in 2020.

The bookings of the updated motorcycle have already commenced while deliveries will start by May.

In terms of mechanicals, the engine has grown bigger - from 998 cc to 1084 cc. This unit is more powerful and lighter in weight in comparison to the previous powertrain. The engine has dropped 5 kgs of overall weight and delivers 12% more power and 11% more torque. The new output figures stand at 101 PS of maximum power and 195 Nm of peak torque. The Africa Twin is now available in both DCT and manual transmission options for the first time in India. The bigger engine works in conjunction with six-axis IMU which is new to the motorcycle.

Also See: Full launch gallery of the 2020 Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports

In terms of updated features, it gets new cruise control via Throttle by Wire (TBW), new wheelie control, rear lift control and 3-stage cornering lights. It also gets a bigger 24.8-litre fuel tank and benefits from a 5-stage adjustable windscreen and heated grips. Moreover, addition of a new 6.5-inch Multi-Information Display is another major update on the motorcycle. This unit also comes with Apple CarPlay connectivity.

The updated Africa Twin gets four riding mode options - Tour, Urban, Gravel and Off-Road. Apart from that, there are two additional modes, along with customisable user modes. While the standard model weighs at 226 kgs, the DCT variant has a kerb weight of 236 kgs.

At the front, it gets Showa 45 mm cartridge-type inverted telescopic fork (230 mm suspension travel), while at the rear it gets a monoblock aluminium with Pro-Link (Showa gas-charged damper). Its overall seat height has also been lowered (ranging from 850 mm to 870 mm) for a more convenient riding position.

*ex-showroom, India