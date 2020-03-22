2020 Maruti Dzire vs 2017 Maruti Dzire: Price, Specs, features compared

The new 2020 Maruti Dzire facellift arrived after almost three years gap since the previous model was updated back in 2017. From design, specs, features and price, the report below covers all taking points of the new Dzire in reference to the model it replaces.

Design:

The changes introduced in terms of the exterior design of the new Dzire 2020 are very subtle. It now gets a single hexagonal grille which has stretched longer in size and is aimed at giving the car a more likable presence. The fog lamps are also highlighted by the chrome fins, while the lower section now features a slightly more aggressive bumper. The overall profile as well as design on the rear-section also remains unchanged. Moreover, the 15-inch precision-cut twin-spoke alloy sport the same design.

Cabin and features:

Coming on to the inside, the new Dzire features a variety of updates. Speaking of which, it now gets a new faux wood trim (lighter shade), a 4.2-inch colour TFT driver information display, cruise control feature as well as the 7.0-inch SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment system. Also, the sedan has been update with new safety features such as HHC (Hill Hold Control) as well as ESC (Electronic Stability Control).

Engine and specs:

The old Maruti Dzire came with two engine options - the K12M 1.2-litre Dual VVT petrol engine and the D13A 1.3-litre DDiS diesel engine. The former developed 61 kW (83 PS) at 6,000 rpm which was backed-up by 113 Nm of torque which peaked at 4,200 rpm. The other option (turbocharged oil burner) was known to belt out 55.2 kW (75 PS) at 4,000 rpm and 190 Nm of torque at 2,000 rpm. The engines were available with a 5-speed manual transmission or a 5-speed AMT option. The fuel-economy rating of the old model stood at 21.21 km/l (petrol) and 28.40 km/l (diesel).

Coming over to the new Dzire, with the facelift, the sedan has lost the diesel option and is now available in a single (petrol) configuration. It gets a BS6 K12N 1.2-litre DualJet Dual VVT petrol engine which now comes tagged with idle start-stop system as standard. This powertrain churns out 66 kW (90 PS) and 113 Nm of torque. The 5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT remain the transmission choices. It delivers 23.26 km/l (MT) and 24.12 km/l (AMT) of fuel-economy.

Prices:

Variant New Maruti DZire Old Maruti DZire Price Difference LXI MT ₹ 5,89,000 Rs 5,82,613 Rs 6,387 VXI MT Rs 6,79,000 Rs 6,73,112 Rs 5,888 ZXI MT Rs 7,48,000 Rs 7,32,113 Rs 15,887 ZXI+ MT Rs 8,28,000 Rs 8,21,613 Rs 6,387 VXI AMT Rs 7,31,500 Rs 7,20,112 Rs 11,388 ZXI AMT Rs 8,00,500 Rs 7,79,113 Rs 21,387 ZXI+ AMT Rs 8,80,500 Rs 8,68,613 Rs 11,887

Note: The old Maruti Dzire came with additional diesel engine based trims/variants LDI MT, VDI MT,VDI MT, ZDI+ MT,VDI+ AMT, ZDI AMT, ZDI+ AMT, the price of which ranged from ₹6,66,622 and extended up to ₹9,52,622.

All prices Ex-showroom Delhi.