Honda has unveiled the all-new Avancier, a three-row SUV that will introduce its next-generation hybrid system and become the first hybrid model to wear the automaker’s new H mark. The model also debuts a newly developed platform and an electric all-wheel-drive system. Honda plans to introduce the SUV in several Asian markets, including Thailand, Japan and China.

Design

Developed around the theme of ‘Grand-Journey’, the Avancier has a design that combines a relatively clean body profile with SUV-specific styling elements. Its front features slim multi-function lights and a prominent grille, while the rear gets angular combination lamps and pronounced wheel arches. Flush door handles, a thin tailgate spoiler and a concealed rear wiper contribute to its uncluttered appearance.

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New platform and hybrid system

The Avancier is the first model to use Honda's next-generation two-motor hybrid system. Updates include a more efficient engine operating range, a smaller and more efficient drive unit, and revised control technology. Honda says these changes are intended to improve fuel efficiency while retaining driving performance.

It also introduces the brand's DualPower eAWD system, which uses separate motors to drive the front and rear wheels independently. The SUV gets Honda's Motion Management System for integrated control of braking and driving forces, along with the Honda S+ Shift feature.

The new platform combines revised body rigidity management with weight reduction. Its modular construction is intended to allow greater component sharing across future models. Over-the-air software updates will also be available.

Cabin and features

The cabin has been designed to accommodate all three rows comfortably. The dashboard uses a large central display to consolidate functions, while a column-mounted gear selector frees up space around the centre console. Second-row passengers get individual armrests, heated and ventilated seats, and large headrests. A panoramic roof extends towards the third row, while revised door sill designs are intended to make access to the rearmost seats easier.

Other equipment includes ergonomically designed front seats and a 12-speaker Bose sound system with Dolby Atmos support. The SUV will also offer voice controls for functions such as air conditioning. Remote In-Cabin View and Remote Surround View are planned, allowing owners to check the parked vehicle's interior and surrounding area using a smartphone.

Global hybrid expansion

Honda plans to introduce 15 models using its next-generation hybrid system globally by the end of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2030, starting with the Avancier. The company has not announced the SUV's power output, fuel-efficiency figures or market-specific launch timelines.

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