Genesis X Convertible to enter production, to be brand's new halo car

Remember Genesis X Convertible concept from the 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show? The sleek and luxurious convertible from the Hyundai-owned premium car brand seems to be gearing up to enter production. Automotive News reports that Genesis intends to produce the X Convertible concept. However, no specific timeframe for producing the luxury convertible has been disclosed. Also, it has been speculated that the halo car would come with a sticker price between $200,000-$300,000.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 Jan 2023, 11:52 AM
The Genesis X Convertible concept comes with a long hood and short deck to the gently arcing body line, flared wheel arches, and of course, the trademark Genesis split lights front and rear.
Genesis' chief creative officer Luc Donckerwolke reportedly discussed the car's production plan in the automaker's annual general meeting. Speaking about that, Peter Lanzavecchia, the chairman of the Genesis National Dealer Advisory Council, said to the publication that when Donckerwolke talked about the car's production at the dealer meeting in front of a couple of thousand Genesis dealers, that is a pretty good sign. However, Genesis remained tight-lipped officially about the development.

Once entered into production, the Genesis X Convertible would be a halo model for the Hyundai Group-owned luxury carmaker. It may witness exclusively low sales volume, but the car would express what's possible from the premium marquee. Lanzavecchia said that the car would be at around $300,000. "I don't know if it's going to be over $200,000 or $300,000, but I guarantee we're going see a lot of Bentley Continental convertible trade-ins on that when it comes to our showrooms," he said.

Speaking about the concept, the Genesis X Convertible comes sporting the car brand's Athletic Elegance design philosophy. It sports a clean long hood and a short rear deck connected by an arching body line. At the front, it gets pair of sleek LED light strips. Also, it boasts the brand's shield-shaped grille outline. The concept gets a high-tech folding hard top, which features a transparent moonroof offering the occupants a spacious feel when the roof is not open. The concept's cabin gets a driver-focused cockpit with a bezel for the digital display bent around the driver.

First Published Date: 29 Jan 2023, 11:52 AM IST
TAGS: Genesis concept car electric car luxury car electric vehicle
