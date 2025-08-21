Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: MG offers benefits of up to ₹4 lakh on its cars
- MG is offering benefits and prizes to buyers who plan to buy new cars this Ganesh Chaturthi. Cash benefits of up to ₹4 lakh apply to the Comet EV, ZS EV, Astor, Hector, and Gloster models.
Morris Garages is offering benefits of up to ₹4 lakh across its range of cars on account of Ganesh Chaturthi 2025. Alongside the discount, there is an additional ‘Spin and win’ offer also available for buyers. The new schemes have commenced under MG's ‘My Ganesh My Pride’ campaign.
There is an additional buy now, pay later scheme being offered on all of the models. However, it is also crucial to note that these offers may attract other terms and conditions, as set by the manufacturer. It is recommended for buyers to visit the showroom for further details on these offers.
The Ganesh Chaturthi benefits apply to models including the MG Comet EV, MG ZS EV, MG Astor, MG Hector and the MG Gloster. Take a look below at further details for each particular model:
The MG Comet EV is one of the most compact EV offerings in the country. The carmaker is offering a discount of up to ₹56,000 on the model. The Comet EV starts at a price of ₹4.99 lakh (ex-showroom) with the new Battery as a Service (BaaS) model, which MG had introduced for some of its cars. Additionally, the battery rental for the Comet EV has been priced at ₹3.1 per kilometre of usage.
The MG ZS EV gets a benefit of up to ₹1.34 lakh under the Ganesh Chaturthi scheme. The ZS EV is also offered along with the same BaaS model, which is available on the Comet EV. Under the model, customers can buy the car at just ₹13 lakh (ex-showroom) and pay ₹4.5 per kilometre for the battery as they go. The ZS EV
Coming to the ICE-powered cars, MG is offering benefits of up to ₹1.10 lakh on the ICE counterpart of the ZS EV, the MG Astor. The ex-showroom price of the MG Astor had also been slashed recently to a starting ₹9.99 lakh as part of the manufacturer's 6th anniversary celebrations.
The MG Hector, too, along with the Astor, had gotten a special 6th anniversary pricing for the Sharp Pro MT variant, slashing it down to ₹19.59 lakh (ex-showroom). And on Ganesh Chaturthi, the MG Hector gets a further cash benefit of up to ₹1.15 lakh.
Lastly, the MG Gloster attracts the biggest discounts from the manufacturer, offering up to ₹4 lakh benefits. These benefits apply over its ex-showroom cost of ₹41.05 lakh, making it one of the best times to buy the SUV.
