HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Mg Offers Benefits Of Up To 4 Lakh On Its Cars

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: MG offers benefits of up to 4 lakh on its cars

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 21 Aug 2025, 13:11 pm
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

  • MG is offering benefits and prizes to buyers who plan to buy new cars this Ganesh Chaturthi. Cash benefits of up to 4 lakh apply to the Comet EV, ZS EV, Astor, Hector, and Gloster models.

MG Hector and Astor
MG is offering discounts after a recent price slash on the MG Hector and Astor models.
MG Hector and Astor
MG is offering discounts after a recent price slash on the MG Hector and Astor models.

Morris Garages is offering benefits of up to 4 lakh across its range of cars on account of Ganesh Chaturthi 2025. Alongside the discount, there is an additional ‘Spin and win’ offer also available for buyers. The new schemes have commenced under MG's ‘My Ganesh My Pride’ campaign.

There is an additional buy now, pay later scheme being offered on all of the models. However, it is also crucial to note that these offers may attract other terms and conditions, as set by the manufacturer. It is recommended for buyers to visit the showroom for further details on these offers.

The Ganesh Chaturthi benefits apply to models including the MG Comet EV, MG ZS EV, MG Astor, MG Hector and the MG Gloster. Take a look below at further details for each particular model:

1 MG Comet EV

The MG Comet EV is one of the most compact EV offerings in the country. The carmaker is offering a discount of up to 56,000 on the model. The Comet EV starts at a price of 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom) with the new Battery as a Service (BaaS) model, which MG had introduced for some of its cars. Additionally, the battery rental for the Comet EV has been priced at 3.1 per kilometre of usage.

2 MG ZS EV

The MG ZS EV gets a benefit of up to 1.34 lakh under the Ganesh Chaturthi scheme. The ZS EV is also offered along with the same BaaS model, which is available on the Comet EV. Under the model, customers can buy the car at just 13 lakh (ex-showroom) and pay 4.5 per kilometre for the battery as they go. The ZS EV 

3 MG Astor

Coming to the ICE-powered cars, MG is offering benefits of up to 1.10 lakh on the ICE counterpart of the ZS EV, the MG Astor. The ex-showroom price of the MG Astor had also been slashed recently to a starting 9.99 lakh as part of the manufacturer's 6th anniversary celebrations.

4 MG Hector

The MG Hector, too, along with the Astor, had gotten a special 6th anniversary pricing for the Sharp Pro MT variant, slashing it down to 19.59 lakh (ex-showroom). And on Ganesh Chaturthi, the MG Hector gets a further cash benefit of up to 1.15 lakh. 

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mahindra Be 6 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra BE 6
BatteryCapacity Icon79 kWh Range Icon682 km
₹ 18.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
MG ZS EV
BatteryCapacity Icon50.3 kWh Range Icon461 km
₹ 17.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mg Gloster (HT Auto photo)
MG Gloster
Engine Icon1996 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 41.07 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mg Astor (HT Auto photo)
MG Astor
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 11.48 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mg Comet Ev (HT Auto photo)
MG Comet EV
BatteryCapacity Icon17.3 kWh Range Icon230 km
₹ 7.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Xev 9e (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XEV 9e
BatteryCapacity Icon79 kWh Range Icon656 km
₹ 21.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
5 MG Gloster

Lastly, the MG Gloster attracts the biggest discounts from the manufacturer, offering up to 4 lakh benefits. These benefits apply over its ex-showroom cost of 41.05 lakh, making it one of the best times to buy the SUV.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 21 Aug 2025, 13:11 pm IST
TAGS: morris garages

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.