Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: MG offers benefits of up to 4 lakh on its cars

Morris Garages is offering benefits of up to ₹4 lakh across its range of cars on account of Ganesh Chaturthi 2025. Alongside the discount, there is an additional ‘Spin and win’ offer also available for buyers. The new schemes have commenced under MG's ‘My Ganesh My Pride’ campaign.

There is an additional buy now, pay later scheme being offered on all of the models. However, it is also crucial to note that these offers may attract other terms and conditions, as set by the manufacturer. It is recommended for buyers to visit the showroom for further details on these offers.

The Ganesh Chaturthi benefits apply to models including the MG Comet EV, MG ZS EV, MG Astor, MG Hector and the MG Gloster. Take a look below at further details for each particular model: