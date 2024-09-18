2024 Hyundai Alcazar in mind? Here are top alternatives instead

With increasing competition, there are now several other excellent options available. Let's explore some of the top three row SUVs that you might consider as alternatives to the Hyundai Alcazar.

The 2024 Hyundai Alcazar was recently launched at a starting price of ₹14.99 lakh, ex-showroom. The updated model comes with a lot of changes both in terms of exterior and interior. The 2024 Hyundai Alcazar is largely available in four variants - Platinum, Signature, Prestige, and Executive - with six- and seven-seater configurations. There are, however, a total of 28 trims available on the new three-row SUV.

The 2024 Hyundai Alcazar facelift comes with a wide range of updates across exterior and inside the cabin, packs a plethora of fresh features enhancin

1 Kia Carens While the Kia Carens and Hyundai Alcazar facelift share several similarities, where the Carens really stands out is in its budget-friendliness which still presents a very well-appointed cabin. Where the Carens still looks very much like an MPV, the Alcazar is much more SUV-like in silhouette. While not equipped with quite the same premium features as is fitted to the Alcazar, the Carens makes up with a welcome iMT gearbox, providing the best of an automatic in ease and still allowing for all the go-go of a manual.

The MG Hector Plus is based on the Hector and is positioned as a key competitor to the Hyundai Alcazar. The MG Hector Plus comes with three engine options paired with a 6-speed manual transmission or an automatic transmission. Alongwith with a range of premium features, the Hector Plus also stands out for its comprehensive suite of advanced safety features.

The Tata Safari is a brand name that has been quite familiar to Indian automotive market since 1998, and with the latest facelift of this SUV looks even more premium. With the update, the Tata Safari gets a host of new technologies such as 12.5 inch touchscreen infotainment system, panoramic sunroof and more. Being a seven seater, it also had a larger engine than that of the Hyundai Alcazar in terms of torque and power. While on the safety front, it has received a 5-star rating by Global NCAP. And since it is based on the OMEGA architecture, it accommodates seven airbags, emergency call assistance, as well as an advanced ESP system with 17 safety features.

The range of advanced features makes the Mahindra XUV700 a rather strong alternative to the Hyundai Alcazar. Inside, it gets a large touchscreen infotainment system, panoramic sunroof, driver drowsiness detection, and ADAS level 2 with features such as automated emergency braking and lane departure warning. The XUV700 is offered two engine options, a 2.0-litre petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel. The suspension system and monocoque structure add to good control and stability, resulting in less body roll while cornering.

