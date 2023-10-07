Tata Safari facelift, rival to Mahindra XUV700, debuts with new looks and features

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Oct 07, 2023

Tata Motors has opened bookings for the 2023 Safari SUV ahead of launch

The new Safari comes with several changes on the outside, including this new-look grille

It also gets connected LED DRLs at the front along with updated LED headlight units

The design of the alloy wheels, to be offered in three sizes, have also been updated

 Check product page

At the rear too, Safari gets connected LED taillights along with powered tailgates

The cabin of the new Safari has also received changes, similar to what 2023 Harrier has

Safari borrows the same steering wheel with backlit panel and new infotainment screen seen on Harrier

There is also a massive panoramic sunroof which enhances roominess of the cabin of 2023 Safari

The 2.0-litre diesel engine, mated to 6-speed manual or automatic gearbox, offers three drive and traction modes
Check out how you can book the new Safari and Harrier SUVs and at what cost
Click Here