Tata Safari facelift, rival to Mahindra XUV700, debuts with new looks and features

Tata Motors has opened bookings for the 2023 Safari SUV ahead of launch
The new Safari comes with several changes on the outside, including this new-look grille
It also gets connected LED DRLs at the front along with updated LED headlight units
The design of the alloy wheels, to be offered in three sizes, have also been updated
At the rear too, Safari gets connected LED taillights along with powered tailgates
The cabin of the new Safari has also received changes, similar to what 2023 Harrier has
Safari borrows the same steering wheel with backlit panel and new infotainment screen seen on Harrier
There is also a massive panoramic sunroof which enhances roominess of the cabin of 2023 Safari
The 2.0-litre diesel engine, mated to 6-speed manual or automatic gearbox, offers three drive and traction modes