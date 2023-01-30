HT Auto
Five cars from Tata Motors that deserve an India launch soon

Tata Motors has been taking big strides in the passenger vehicle segment in India and is currently placed third in terms of units sold, behind Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai. The company offers models across body types and with multiple fuel technologies - petrol, diesel, CNG as well as electric.

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 30 Jan 2023, 14:15 PM
File photo of the Tata Motors pavilion at Auto Expo 2023. (Bloomberg)
File photo of the Tata Motors pavilion at Auto Expo 2023.

At Auto Expo 2023 earlier this month, Tata Motors showcased a number of its existing models but the maximum attention was grabbed by its concept as well as planned vehicles. The company already leads the electric car segment by a huge margin courtesy Nexon EV, Tiago EV and Tigor EV, and while its electric ambitions are continuing to take flight, it is also betting big on CNG as well as limited-edition variants.

Here are five of several Tata Motors' cars that are being prepped for their respective India launches:

Tata Altroz Racer

Tata Altroz Racer is a sportier version of the conventional Altroz.
Tata Altroz Racer is a sportier version of the conventional Altroz.

The Altroz Racer was one of the flashiest models on display the Tata Motors' pavilion at Auto Expo 2023. In a shiny shade of Red with a blackened hood and white racing stripes, this is the sportier version of the hatchback that was first launched in 2019. It also gets sporty alloys and ORVMs in a shade of glossy Black. In the cabin, the hatchback comes with a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, air purifier, front ventilated seats and new design for the driver display unit. There is no official launch date for the Altroz racer but the company could offer it in the early parts of 2024.

Tata Altroz CNG

The Tata Altroz iCNG gets two smaller CNG cylinders in place of the spare wheel in the boot
The Tata Altroz iCNG gets two smaller CNG cylinders in place of the spare wheel in the boot

If you cannot wait indefinitely for the Altroz Racer and it is running cost that's on top of your priority list, it is the Altroz CNG that ought to deserve your attention. An official launch is expected later this year and Altroz CNG offers a dual-cylinder set-up to free up cargo space. Each of the two cylinder is fitted just above the rear floor, is flatter than usual and offers a capacity of 30 litres. It also offers Single Advanced ECU (engine control unit) and Direct State CNG. There are no differences in the exterior styling or cabin layout when compared to the non-CNG version of the hatchback.

Tata Punch EV

File photo of petrol engine-powered Tata Punch. Image has been used for representational purpose.
File photo of petrol engine-powered Tata Punch. Image has been used for representational purpose.

While the Punch CNG also attracted quite a lot of attention at Auto Expo 2023, the next big-ticket electric car from Tata Motors is likely to be the Punch EV. There is not much about the Punch EV that has been officially confirmed but it will be based on a new Sigma architecture. Expect a flatter floorbed than on other Tata EVs while it will most likely continue using Ziptron powertrain. Also expect a permanent magnet synchronous motor powering the front wheels, just like on all other Tata electric cars.

Tata Harrier EV

Tata Harrier EV showcased at Auto Expo 2023.
Tata Harrier EV showcased at Auto Expo 2023.

Tata Harrier EV will be the biggest EV launch from the company - not just in terms of proportions of the vehicle but in terms of significance as well. It is also expected to be the most-expensive EV from the company when launched with pricing speculated to be upwards of 30 lakh. Although showcased in concept form at Auto Expo 2023, the model on display is likely to retain most of its styling elements on the outside when it finally hits production lines. The launch of the Tata Harrier EV - built on the company's Gen 2 EV architecture - is expected in 2024 and may offer a range of over 400 kms.

Tata Curvv

The production version of Concept Curvv will be an EV first. The petrol and diesel versions will come in later.
The production version of Concept Curvv will be an EV first. The petrol and diesel versions will come in later.

The Curvv is, arguably, the most stunning Tata models ever. Although still in concept form, it is more than likely to make crowds turn if it retains most of its exterior styling elements, cues and curves. The Curvv is built on a platform that will allow for it to have a conventional engine as well as a battery pack, separately. Again, it is expected to be offered in the Indian market at some point in time late 2024 or early 2025.

First Published Date: 30 Jan 2023, 14:15 PM IST
TAGS: Tata Motors Tata Altroz Tata Punch Tata Harrier Harrier EV Auto Expo 2023
