Dodge, a company known to make some of the most powerful and iconic muscle cars, has confirmed it will roll and roar out the world's first electric muscle car in 2024 in what is a clear shift in the global automotive industry towards electrification. The development was confirmed at an event held by Stellantis, the parent company of Dodge.

It is reported that the Dodge EV, so far referred to as eMuscle, will boast of a range of 500 miles (over 800 kms) and could be every bit as iconic as all the muscle cars it has ever manufactured. Stellantis has stated that it has as many as four EV-dedicated platforms and the electric muscle car will be built on the STLA Large platform.

And while muscle cars and electric vehicles may seem like an oxymoron - muscle cars are high-performance vehicles which typically come with V8 engines and are usually associated with American vehicles - in reality, the Dodge EV could pave the way for the ultimate foray of battery-powered cars into the automotive world even if it is not yet clear which Dodge model will get a battery for a heart.

File photo of 2021 Dodge Challenger which is powered by a supercharged V8 engine.

There has been a massive shift towards EVs in recent years and while regular passenger vehicles are leading the charge, even makers of sports cars have taken the dive with the likes of Ferrari and Lamborghini racing each other to roll out their first EVs. While Ferrari EV is expected by 2025, Lamborghini also recently unveiled its electric ambitions.

To purists and many hardcore driving enthusiasts, the notion of batteries powering super and muscle cars may seem blasphemous with many having even voiced concerns. But with the trend that is firmly in place, it may have just been a matter of time before such vehicles replace internal combustion engines with batteries.