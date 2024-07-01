Creta helps Hyundai clock nearly 5% increase in sales in first half of the year

Korean auto giant Hyundai Motor has announced that its sales in the first half of the year has grown by nearly five per cent courtesy the success of its flagship SUV Creta. Hyundai has sold nearly 3.10 lakh vehicles between January and June with around one third of its sales coming from the leader of the compact SUV segment. In June itself, Hyundai delivered 50,103 units which is slightly higher than what the carmaker sold during the same month last year.

Hyundai Creta SUV is inching closer to one-lakh sales mark within the first seven months of 2024.The new generation Creta SUV was launched in January

The 2024 Creta SUV has been Hyundai Motor's best-selling model for past several months. The carmaker introduced the new iteration of the SUV in January this year to renew its rivalry with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos among others. Creta SUV comes at a starting price of ₹11 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹2015 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end version. It is available in both standard and N-Line version with an electric variant expected to be launched in coming years.

By the end of June, Creta is just short of hitting the one-lakh sale landmark in a year. Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer at Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, "The new Hyundai Creta has been a key driver for Domestic H1 sales with 91,348 units sold, a growth of 11 per cent over same period last year."

Besides Creta, Hyundai also sells wide range of SUVs like Tucson, Alcazar, Venue and Exter. It also has a fleet of hatchbacks which includes Grand i10 Nios and i20, Verna and Aura in sedan segment and Ioniq 5 as the sole model in the electric vehicle segment. Venue and Exter are among the top-selling cars from the Korean auto giant.

In June, Hyundai Motor's export has declined by around six per cent compared to the same month last year. Hyundai despatched 14,700 units to global markets last month, down from 15,600 units a year ago. Overall, Hyundai Motor has delivered more than 3.85 lakh units between January and June this year, including cars sold in global markets.

