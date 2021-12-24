Citroen C3 SUV interior details revealed ahead of India launch next year.

New details have emerged about the Citroen C3 SUV, which is all set to be launched in India next year. After a detailed look at the exterior profile of the second offering from the French carmaker, images have surfaced of the interior of the SUV. The ‘Made in India, Made for India’ Citroen C3 sub-compact SUV was officially unveiled for the world earlier in September. Similar Cars Citroen C5 Aircross 1997 cc|Diesel|Automatic (Torque Converter) ₹ 30.3 Lakhs* Onwards Check latest offers Add to compare It currently offers the C5 Aircross premium SUV in the Indian markets. At first glance, the cabin of the C3 SUV seems to offer good interior space. The wheelbase of the SUV measures 2,540 mm. Citroen promises that the passengers sitting in the rear seats too will have ‘one of the best legroom in the segment’. Citroen promises a higher driving position, a premium dashboard with patterns, air vents which are vertical on the sides, horizontal at the centre, and ample storage space in the front half of the cabin.

The new Citroen C3 SUV will also come equipped with the Citroen Connect Touchscreen, a touchscreen infotainment system with a 10-inch screen located at the centre of the dashboard. The screen will be compatible to mirror smartphones wirelessly and receive directions through of the speech recognition, which is activated by the steering wheel.

Among other features, the cabin of the C3 will get three fast-charging USB ports and a 12V socket. Citroen had earlier revealed that the C3 will get a one litre glovebox and 315 litres of boot space.

Cristiano Gallo, Product Marketing Manager of Citroen in South America, said, "Everything we developed for this model was done with a functional objective: to have a modern, versatile vehicle with a competitive offer for our markets."

Citroen C3 is being billed by the French carmaker as a 'hatchback with SUV cues'. It is based on the Common Modular Platform (CMP). Citroen says the platform is electric-ready, which means that there could be an EV version of C3 in future too.

As far as the exterior is concerned, the C3 has a smart face with LED head light and DRL units on either side. The two chrome bars on the bonnet splits into two DRL units on both sides. It gets a sporty bonnet design, coupled with flashy alloys as well as LED tail lights.

The Citroen C3 will come with 180 mm of ground clearance which should be good enough for bad roads. It also has a 10m turning radius, making it an easily manoeuvrable vehicle.

Citroen will offer C3 with four colour options. Apart from the Orange-White dual tone exterior colour, the car also gets Orange-Black, Blue-White and Grey-Black combinations.

Citroen C3 will be locally manufactured at the French auto giant's Thiruvallur facility near Chennai in Tamil Nadu. The carmaker has said that almost 90 percent of the car's production will be done locally.

When launched, the Citroen C3 SUV is likely to take on rivals in the subcompact SUV category, like Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Mahindra XUV300 among others.