Best car under 10 lakh in India: Here are a few budget-friendly choices

If you're looking for the latest and most modern cars under a budget of ₹10 lakh then the Indian automotive markets have a lot to offer. With the entry of new cars like the facelifted Honda Amaze and the new Maruti Suzuki Dzire, you might just find the one that fits your needs the best. Here is a list of new cars available under ₹10 lakh in various body types:

1 Maruti Suzuki Dzire The recently launched Maruti Suzuki Dzire gets a handsome facelift with all-new LED DRLs, headlamps and tail-lamps. The new Dzire also gets a 5-star safety rating at the GNCAP crash test. Priced starting at ₹6.79 lakh (ex-showroom) the Dzire comes equipped with 6 airbags. The top-spec ZXI+ variant also gets a segment-first electric sunroof at a starting price of ₹10.14 lakh (ex-showroom).

2 Honda Amaze Honda has also facelifted its Amaze with fresh looks and a segment-first camera-based ADAS suite. The Amaze comes at a starting price of ₹8 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes all the way up to 10.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The Amaze gets all LED lighting, automatic climate control and ADAS in the top-spec variant. The manual transmission of the new Amaze in the highest ZX trim costs ₹9.70 lakhs (ex-showroom). This makes the Amaze the most affordable car in India offering ADAS technology. It is also the only compact sedan to offer ADAS.

3 Mahindra XUV 3XO The most affordable compact SUV in the country, the Mahindra XUV 3XO starts at just ₹7.79 lakh (ex-showroom) and costs ₹15.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the highest trim level. The XUV 3XO also features a panoramic sunroof, AdrenoX, dual-zone climate control, a 7-speaker Harman Kardon audio and electronic parking brakes with auto-hold feature. The SUV also gets a five-star safety rating tested by BNCAP

4 Skoda Kylaq Skoda has launched its first compact SUV, the Kylaq based on the MQB-AO-IN platform. The Kylaq gets LED lighting and is designed with the Modern Solid language. The Kylaq is the second most affordable compact SUV in the court priced starting at ₹7.89 (ex-showroom). It also gets features like six-way electric front seats with ventilation function and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

5 Kia Sonet Launched early this year the new Kia Sonet also offers some interesting features. It comes with a level 1 ADAS suite, a 7-speaker Bose sound system, an electric sunroof and a 360-degree camera. The Kia Sonet starts at ₹8 (ex-showroom) and the highest trim costs ₹15.7 lakh (ex-showroom). It also gets 6 airbags as standard, all-wheel disc brakes and other modern features.

