Baojun Yep EV seems a Suzuki Jimny copycat with distinctive characteristics

Chinese automakers have earned a reputation for copying the global automakers' designs, and the latest in the prey list is the Suzuki Jimny. SAIC-owned Chinese car manufacturer Baojun has uncovered its Yep small electric SUV online, which appears as a copycat of the Suzuki Jimny three-door, but with distinctive styling elements. The SUV is slated to debut officially at the 2023 Shanghai Auto Show in April, with the market launch expected in May this year.

The front profile looks distinctive with the different LED lights and an all-black grille, while the rest of the EV appears similar to Suzuki Jimny. It was initially teased last year as a concept with Kiwi branding, but later the automaker decided to go with the Baohun badge, reports CarNewsChina.

With the proportions of an off-roader, the sub-compact SUV gets smaller than usual alloy wheels. The ground clearance, pronounced fenders, black-painted bumpers, integrated skid plates, and roof rails combine nicely to create an interesting-looking electric city car. Other design elements include a tiny bump on the side-hinged tailgate, styled after a spare wheel cover.

Dimensionally, the Baojun Yep comes with a compact footprint. It measures 3,381 mm in length, 1,685 mm in width and 1,721 mm in height. The car appears 214 mm shorter than the internal combustion engine-powered Suzuki Jimny, while the height and width are identical.

While the design of the SUV reminds us of the Suzuki Jimny, its powertrain is completely different from the latter. Yep gets a single electric motor capable of churning out 67 hp of peak power and 140 Nm of torque. Power is channelled to the rear axle, and the electric SUV is capable of running at a top speed of 100 kmph. There is a more powerful variant on offer than comes with dual electric motors and an AWD, but that would be introduced later. The EV promises a 303 km range on a single charge.

