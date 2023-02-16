HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Baojun Yep Ev Seems A Suzuki Jimny Copycat With Distinctive Characteristics

Baojun Yep EV seems a Suzuki Jimny copycat with distinctive characteristics

Chinese automakers have earned a reputation for copying the global automakers' designs, and the latest in the prey list is the Suzuki Jimny. SAIC-owned Chinese car manufacturer Baojun has uncovered its Yep small electric SUV online, which appears as a copycat of the Suzuki Jimny three-door, but with distinctive styling elements. The SUV is slated to debut officially at the 2023 Shanghai Auto Show in April, with the market launch expected in May this year.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 Feb 2023, 14:38 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Baojun Yep EV looks identical to the Suzuki Jimny.
Baojun Yep EV looks identical to the Suzuki Jimny.
Baojun Yep EV looks identical to the Suzuki Jimny.
Baojun Yep EV looks identical to the Suzuki Jimny.

The front profile looks distinctive with the different LED lights and an all-black grille, while the rest of the EV appears similar to Suzuki Jimny. It was initially teased last year as a concept with Kiwi branding, but later the automaker decided to go with the Baohun badge, reports CarNewsChina.

Also Read : Which SUV to buy in 2023 under 15 lakhs?

With the proportions of an off-roader, the sub-compact SUV gets smaller than usual alloy wheels. The ground clearance, pronounced fenders, black-painted bumpers, integrated skid plates, and roof rails combine nicely to create an interesting-looking electric city car. Other design elements include a tiny bump on the side-hinged tailgate, styled after a spare wheel cover.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Maruti Suzuki Jimny (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹7 - 11 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Maruti Suzuki Ytb (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Ytb
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹7 - 11 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Hyundai Aura 2023 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Aura 2023
1197 cc | Petrol | Diesel | CNG | Manual
₹7 - 10 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Toyota Glanza (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Glanza
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.01 kmpl
₹7.18 - 9.45 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Ford Aspire (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Ford Aspire
1194 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.5 kmpl
₹7.24 - 8.73 Lakhs***Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Dimensionally, the Baojun Yep comes with a compact footprint. It measures 3,381 mm in length, 1,685 mm in width and 1,721 mm in height. The car appears 214 mm shorter than the internal combustion engine-powered Suzuki Jimny, while the height and width are identical.

While the design of the SUV reminds us of the Suzuki Jimny, its powertrain is completely different from the latter. Yep gets a single electric motor capable of churning out 67 hp of peak power and 140 Nm of torque. Power is channelled to the rear axle, and the electric SUV is capable of running at a top speed of 100 kmph. There is a more powerful variant on offer than comes with dual electric motors and an AWD, but that would be introduced later. The EV promises a 303 km range on a single charge.

First Published Date: 16 Feb 2023, 14:38 PM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki Jimny Maruti Suzuki electric car electric vehicle electric SUV
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Volvo C40 Recharge electric car is based on the CMA platform, much like the XC40 Recharge SUV or the Polestar 2.
Volvo has a special plan for EVs in India, expects surge in demand to persist
Tesla owner Philip Benassi is seen at a charging station in Jessheim, southeast Norway. He has experienced range anxiety on cold winter days, but like other Norwegians, he's learned to cope.
Arctic cold is no sweat for electric cars in Norway. Here is why
Is US President Joe Biden (L) guilty of ignoring Elon Musk-led Tesla in US push for EVs?
Elon Musk vs Joe Biden? The curious case of brushing cold shoulders
Toyota Motor has widened its gap with Volkswagen Group as the world's top carmaker.
Toyota keeps crown as world's top carmaker for third straight year
File photo used for representational purpose.
Over nine lakh government vehicles to retire from Indian roads. Here is why
Shopping Bag Shop Now
54% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 279 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
20% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 319 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

Delhi_to_Jaipur_highway
Delhi to Jaipur by road is now just 3 hours
Tiago_EV
India's most affordable EV just got costlier
Suzuki_Swift_Sport_1
Suzuki Swift Sport that India never got
wheels-1813465_1920
Easy steps to ensure longer life of brake pads
If you are someone who drives a four-wheeler in India, it is legally mandatory to purchase a car insurance policy that allows for third-party liability coverage.
5 Questions to ask yourself before buying Car Insurance

Latest News

2023 Yamaha MT-15 launched: 5 things to know
2023 Yamaha MT-15 launched: 5 things to know
Ather Energy installs more than 1,000 fast chargers across India
Ather Energy installs more than 1,000 fast chargers across India
Mahindra nation-wide mega service camp opens. What's in it for your SUV?
Mahindra nation-wide mega service camp opens. What's in it for your SUV?
Bookings for Tata Harrier SUV with ADAS, 6-speed AT now open
Bookings for Tata Harrier SUV with ADAS, 6-speed AT now open
Around 60% consumers in APAC including India will prefer hybrid cars in future
Around 60% consumers in APAC including India will prefer hybrid cars in future

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city