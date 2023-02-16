Which SUV to buy in 2023 under 15 lakhs?

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto
Published Feb 16, 2023

There are plenty of SUVs that one can choose under 15 lakh

Kia Seltos starts at 10.69 lakh

Skoda Kushaq starts at 11.59 lakh

The prices of Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara starts at 10.45 lakh

Mahindra brought back the previous Scorpio as the Scorpio Classic. It starts at 12.64 lakh

The Urban Cruiser Hyryder is co-developed with Maruti. It starts at 10.48 lakhs

The prices of Volkswagen Taigun starts at 11.56 lakh

Mahindra Thar is one of the most popular SUVs in India. It starts at 9.99 lakh

The Scorpio-N is being called "the big daddy of SUVs". It starts at 12.74 lakh

Hyundai Creta has been the segment leader. The prices start at 10.64 lakh

Mahindra XUV700 has received a lot of bookings because of which the waiting period is long. It starts at 13.45 lakh

MG Hector was refreshed recently. It starts at 14.73 lakh
To watch our review of the new MG Hector
Click Here