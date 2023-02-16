Which SUV to buy in 2023 under 15 lakhs?

There are plenty of SUVs that one can choose under ₹15 lakh
Kia Seltos starts at ₹10.69 lakh
Skoda Kushaq starts at ₹11.59 lakh
The prices of Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara starts at ₹10.45 lakh
Mahindra brought back the previous Scorpio as the Scorpio Classic. It starts at ₹12.64 lakh
The Urban Cruiser Hyryder is co-developed with Maruti. It starts at ₹10.48 lakhs
The prices of Volkswagen Taigun starts at ₹11.56 lakh
Mahindra Thar is one of the most popular SUVs in India. It starts at ₹9.99 lakh
The Scorpio-N is being called "the big daddy of SUVs". It starts at ₹12.74 lakh
Hyundai Creta has been the segment leader. The prices start at ₹10.64 lakh
Mahindra XUV700 has received a lot of bookings because of which the waiting period is long. It starts at ₹13.45 lakh
MG Hector was refreshed recently. It starts at ₹14.73 lakh