Home
>
Auto
>
Cars
> In pics: All-new Toyota Land Cruiser can take on any terrain without a flinch
In pics: All-new Toyota Land Cruiser can take on any terrain without a flinch
8 Photos
. Updated: 02 Aug 2021, 01:03 PM IST
HT Auto Desk
Toyota has launched its latest Land Cruiser which promises tough performance with new electronic features. New Toyota Land Cruiser features a fingerprint sensor, first in any Toyota vehicle.
1/8The latest Toyota Land Cruiser has been officially launched by the company in select markets. The exterior has been completely re-designed when compared to the 200 Series that was first brought out in 2007.
<
2/8The new Land Cruiser is based on Toyota's GA-F Platform. It also adopts an updated version of the traditional ladder frame. The automaker says that the SUV features improved collision safety performance, quietness, and ride quality.
<
3/8Body weight of the SUV has gone down by 200 kilos. It also has a lower center of gravity with an enhanced front-rear weight distribution. Its developed high-mount double-wishbone front and trailing-link rigid-axle rear suspension offers the user more comfort and steering stability. The hydraulic steering wheel makes the car capable of being driven in harsh environments.
<
4/8The SUV's Multi Terrain Select assists the driver in conditions where there is wheel spin. The user can select one of six modes―Auto, Dirt, Sand, Mud, Deep Snow, and Rock―and the system will deliver off-road performance through the automatic and integrated control of drive torque, suspension, and brake hydraulics.
<
5/8The cabin is equipped with a 12.3-inch screen with off-road display option. The upper part of the instrument panel is horizontal and there is a single dial to select drive mode. The highlight of this SUV is a fingerprint sensor on the start switch which is a first in any Toyota vehicle. If the fingerprint matches with the registered fingerprints, the engine will start and if it does not match, the engine will not start.
<
6/8The front and second row of seats support heating and cooling while there is also a cool box for chilling beverages. It also has screens for entertainment.
<
7/8The new Land Cruiser comes with two engine options - a 3.5-liter V6 twin-turbo petrol motor and a 3.3-liter V6 twin-turbo diesel engine. The petrol unit can generate a power of 410 hp and 650 Nm of torque while the diesel motor can create 304 hp of power and 700 Nm of peak torque. The Direct Shift-10-speed automatic transmission makes it fuel efficient and performance-oriented.
<
8/8The new SUV comprises enough space to help the user carry more than just the essentials.
<