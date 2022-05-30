All-new Nissan Z becomes official safety car for 2022 Super GT race series

As a safety car, Nissan Z will perform various important duties such as pre-race inspections of the track for hurdles and leading competition cars when race accidents occur.

Nissan Motor Company along with Nissan Motorsports and Customizing Co. Ltd. (NMC) has announced that the all-new Nissan Z sports car will serve as a safety car in the Super GT race series that is operated by GT Association. The sports car will make its debut as a safety car in the third round of the 2022 season at Suzuka Circuit, Japan.

As a safety car, Nissan Z will perform vital duties such as pre-race inspections of the track for obstacles and leading competition cars when race accidents occur. “This year we began competing in the Super GT with the Nissan Z GT500. Now the Z — the embodiment of Nissan DNA — will support the series’ safety," said Takao Katagiri, head of Nissan's Motorsports Business Unit Office and president of NMC.

The Nissan Z sports car symbolizes the carmaker's passion for driving and has been loved by fans around the world for more than 50 years. The latest Z was unveiled in August 2021, and has been quite well received by new and old aficionados alike. Thanks to its iconic styling and exciting technology-drive performance, the vehicle already has garnered an immense fan following.

By competing in this season's Super GT with the Nissan Z GT500, Nissan and NMC aim to broaden the Z’s fan base and increase the exposure of the Super GT series. The latest Nissan Z GT500 race car was unveiled in December last year at Fuji International Speedway. The new Nissan Z GT500 race car takes design cues from the S30 240Z and the Z32 300ZX turbo and combines it with futuristic design.

Through its racing efforts, Nissan innovates vehicles designs in order to win the tournaments. This is a part of its efforts to transform its business.

