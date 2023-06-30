In pics: Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale and Spider are the latest XX-series supercars
Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale and Spider use the same engine as the standard Ferrari SF90. However, it has been reworked to produce more power.
Ferrari has unveiled the hard-core and track-focused versions of the SF90. They are called the SF 90 XX Stradale and SF 90 XX Spider. Both new cars belongs ot the XX series that Ferrari makes. This is the first-time that the XX series models are road-legal.
The SF90 XX Stradale is based on the SF90 Stradale. But it gets sevearl upgrades to make it faster around the track. There are aerodynamic changes, a revised engine and new lighter components as well.
At the rear, there is a new diffuser that is larger and more aggressive. What stands out even more though is the new rear wing which is makes a comeback after F50 which was launched back in 1995.
Also check these Cars
Find more Cars
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Add to compare
Check latest offers
The main focus for Ferrari for the SF90 XX's interior was weight saving. The door panels, central tunnel and the mats are now simpler in terms of design. The manufacturer is using technical fabric and carbon fibre. The upper part of the dashboard is trimmed in Alcantara, while the lower part is trimmed in technical fabric.
Then there is the SF90 XX Spider which is based on the SF90 Spider. It gets the roll-bars that connect become part of the roof structure. Like the roll-bars, the top is carbon-fibre. It features retractable hard hop mechanism that can be opened upto the speeds of 45 kmph and it takes just 14 seconds for the operation to complete.
The interior gets racing bucket seats because the XX series are made for track-use. The manufacturer is using lightweight materials to save weight.
Powering the SF90 XX Stradale and Spider is the same 4.0-litre V8 petrol engine mated to three electric motors. It is a plug-in hybrid setup and it can run on electric power only for 25 km. In electric-only mode, the top speed is 135 kmph.
The electric motors are powered by a lithium-ion battery pack and they produce 229 bhp which is 11.83 bhp more than the standard SF90. The engine now produces 775 bhp which is an increase of 16.76 bhp.
The combined power output now stands at 1,001 bhp. The 8-speed dual-clutch gearbox has been retained but Ferrari says that the gear-shift logic has been changed significantly.
First Published Date: 30 Jun 2023, 11:24 AM IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Editor's Pick
Shop Now