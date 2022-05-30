Nissan Motor India now has its new headquarter in Gurugram

Nissan Motor India on Monday inaugurated its new corporate headquarter in Gurugram. The headquarter will now serve as a major base for Nissan which has its manufacturing base in Oragadam near Chennai and also has a Nissan Digital center in Trivandrum. Additionally, its Research & Development Center (RNTBCI) is also located in Chennai.

The Nissan headquarter in Gururgam was inaugurated by George Leondis, Senior VP & Chief Financial Officer, Africa, Middle East, India, Europe and Oceania regions. Located in Worldmark Gurugram, the new HQ will serve as base for the company's sales, marketing, after-sales, finance, HR and corporate communications divisions. “This new office fuels an atmosphere of positivity, innovation and team work. Nissan India’s new office will continue to build on our philosophy of people first and encourage our employees to foster ideas that drive innovation," said Frank Torres, President at Nissan India.

Nissan currently offers only a limited number of models in the country with Magnite sub-compact SUV faring reasonably well. The other two models are the Kicks SUV and the GT-R which comes in via import route.

Nissan has had a tough going in India with a number of its models failing to impress. As such when Magnite was launched in 2020, it was seen as a make-or-break product. Fortunately for the company, Magnite remains a strong performer despite the wide field of competition. But there is not much else the company has on offer and it also recently opted to discontinue manufacturing models under the Datsun brand.

